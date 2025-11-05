FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Who is Jared Isaacman? Billionaire investor, close ally of Elon Musk re-nominated as NASA administrator by US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump renominates Jared Isaacman, a close ally to Elon Musk, for the role of NASA administrator. This comes after Trump initially withdrew his nominations in May after high-profile 'public' falling out between Trump and Elon Musk.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Who is Jared Isaacman? Billionaire investor, close ally of Elon Musk re-nominated as NASA administrator by US President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump renominates Jared Isaacman, a close ally to Elon Musk, for the role of NASA administrator. This comes after Trump initially withdrew his nominations in May after high-profile 'public' falling out between Trump and Elon Musk. Later, Sean Duffy, the head of the U.S. Department of Transportation, was then named as acting NASA chief.

Who is Jared Isaacman?

Jared Isaacman is billionaire investor and private astronaut. He has flew to orbit twice on all-private astronaut missions with SpaceX, even helped in funding several space missions of SpaceX.

Isaacman is also a founder and CEO of the financial transactions service Shift4 Payments. Donald Trump nominated him last year as NASA administrator on the recommendation of Elon Musk, who acted as an advisor to Trump.

He had spent months navigating the Senate confirmation process, balancing the Musk and the Trump administration's desire to focus on Mars with NASA's multibillion-dollar strategy to return astronauts to the moon ahead of China in a geopolitical race to the lunar surface, as per Reuters.

Jared Isaacman also made history by becoming the first private individual to complete a spacewalk, in partnership with SpaceX. The spacewalk took place miles above Earth.

He had also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defence aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the US Department of Defence and its allies.

Trump makes announcement on Truth social, 'Philanthropist, pilot...'

On truth social, Donald Trump said, 'This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA.' 

'Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era,' Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

The role now requires confirmation by the Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority.

