A turbaned man, hailing from a religious minority, is one of the four four main candidates hoping to lead Canada over the coming years. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and the first person of colour to head a major Canadian national party, is fighting Monday's snap election against Prime Minister Mark Carney, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, and others. Like many Sikh immigrants, Singh's parents had moved to Canada to build a better life in the early 1970s. Here is a brief about Singh's life and political career.

Difficult childhood

Jagmeet Singh Jimmy Dhaliwal was born on January 2, 1979 in Scarborough district of Toronto in Ontario province. He is the eldest of three children to Jagtaran Singh -- a psychiatrist -- and his wife Harmeet Kaur.

He graduated from Western University in Ontario and earned a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto in 2004. In his memoir titled Love & Courage, Singh said he had difficult experiences as a child, including battling bullying and being sexually abused by a taekwondo instructor.

Singh is married to Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu -- an entrepreneur and activist -- and the couple has two daughters.

From law to politics

Singh began his career as criminal defence lawyer in Brampton, going on to co-found the firm Singh Law with his brother Gurratan. His legal work, focused on human rights and social justice, sparked Singh's interest in politics.

Singh's political journey started in 2011 when he was elected Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Bramalea—Gore—Malton in Ontario. In 2015, he was named deputy leader of the NDP in Ontario. Two years later, Singh was elected the federal leader of NDP, becoming the first person from an ethnic minority to spearhead a major party in Canada.

Singh is known for his advocacy for progressive policies such as universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and income equity.

In 2019, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Burnaby South in British Columbia, a seat he held until 2025.

Role in 2025 polls

The 2025 Canadian election marks Singh's third federal poll campaign. But the stakes are higher than ever as trends suggest some of the lowest levels of support for the NDP in years. The party is up against a re-energised Liberal Party under PM Carney and Poilievre's Conservative front.