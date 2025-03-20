He did it on a special US commercial flight run by Zero G, a company that lets people experience zero gravity for astronaut training, research.

At just 8 years old, Jack Martin Pressman from the USA became the youngest person to experience zero gravity. Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video of Jack and his parents floating and doing tricks during the flight.

“Youngest person to fly in zero gravity (male) - Jack Martin Pressman (b. 11 March 2016), who is 8 years and 33 days old,” GWR wrote. “While most childhood dreams are eventually left behind, young Jack turned his into a record-breaking reality,” the organisation continued.

In the video, Jack is seen floating with other participants, catching jelly beans, sipping water droplets, and showing off some fun tricks. According to GWR, the flight was organized by Zero G, a company that provides zero-gravity experiences for astronaut training, scientific research, and public enjoyment.

According to the GWR blog, Jack has always found space to be fascinating. His mother, Jessica Pressman, told the organisation, “He used to love Buzz Lightyear when he was a lot younger and actually, to foster that love and curiosity of space, we built him his own secret space room.”

“It had its own private entrance, nobody else knew about it, and when you walked in the room was a beautiful moonlight blue, and there were hundreds and hundreds of glow-in-the-dark stars everywhere, and constellations and planets, and he had his own little spaceship,” she continued.

“He and I would crawl into that spaceship and we would cuddle up and I would read him stories about space,” she recalled, adding, “I would like to think that that fostered his love for space.”

“It was really exciting but when you first push off a wall you just fly super-fast and then you need to learn a lot while you’re in zero gravity,” he said, adding, “[The scariest part was] probably that you might hit somebody else by accident.” He experienced zero gravity 18 times, each lasting about 30 seconds.

Now, the eight-year-old wants to work as an astronaut. He also aspires to be the youngest astronaut.