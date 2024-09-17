Who is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and what controversial statement did he make on Indian Muslims?

Khamenei recently recent comments on the “suffering” of Muslims in various regions, including India, sparked controversy

India's external affairs ministry condemned the remarks made by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, regarding the Muslim community in India. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded strongly, describing Khamenei’s comments as misinformed and unacceptable. The Supreme Leader had referred to the “suffering” of Muslims in various regions, including India, during a message on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

The MEA firmly rejected the remarks, stating that they displayed a lack of understanding of India’s situation. “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable,” the statement said.

While not naming any specific country, the MEA also advised nations commenting on the treatment of minorities to first reflect on their own records. “Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others,” the statement added.

Who is Ayatollah Khamenei?

Ayatollah Khamenei, who has been Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, is the most powerful figure in the country.

He oversees the nation's political and religious matters, including its internal security forces like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij Resistance Force.

He has been the key figure in Iranian political life for more than 40 years, and the country’s political and religious figurehead since 1989.

Khamenei is also the head of state and commander-in-chief. The Supreme Leader also has authority over the national police and the morality police.