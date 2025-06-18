Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, governs Iran for all practical purposes, as he is the head of state, the commander-in-chief of its armed forces, and the final authority in legal and religious matters. He can issue decrees and make the final decisions on the government's main policies.

US President Donald Trump shocked the world by declaring brazenly that he knew where Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was hiding, but he "would not kill him for now". With this declaration, the US made its intentions clear as it supports the Zionist expansionist forces and works in tandem with them. But, who is Iran's supreme leader and why are Washington and Tel Aviv so upset with him?

Who is Iran's supreme leader?

The son of an ethnic Azerbaijani father from Khamaneh and an ethnic Persian mother from Yazd, Ali Hosseini Khamenei is the second and incumbent grand ayatollah of Iran. The Grand Ayatollah is the highest authority on Islamic theology and law in the Shia branch of Islam. After death of Ayatollah Rohallah Khomenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Ali Khamenei was chosen as the grand ayatollah in 1989. Earlier, he served as Iranian president three times from 1981 to 1989. Before the revolution, he was arrested six times and expelled once for three years during the reign of Muhammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the king of Iran. He once escaped the assassination attempt that left his right arm paralysed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei governs Iran

Besides being the supreme leader of Shiite theology and law, Ali Khamenei is the fountainhead of all authorities in Iran, where he is considered the most powerful person. He has been head of the servants of Astan Quds Razavi since April 14, 1979. He also commands the Revolutionary Guards, which has been accused of crushing opposition to the government and his interpretation of the Shiite branch of Islam.

He also spearheaded the Iran-Iraq war during the 1980S. His writs run the country in all practical purposes as he is the head of state of Iran, the commander-in-chief of its armed forces and the final authority in legal and religious matters. He can issue decrees and make the final decisions on the government's main policies in the economy, environment, foreign policy, and national planning. In practical terms, Ali Khamenei has either direct or indirect control over all branches of the state, including the executive, legislative, and judicial besides the military and media.

Will US-Israel kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Experts believe the US will never assassinate Iran's supreme leader as it would antagonize it to the entire Islamic world, including many of its allies. However, Trump may put pressure on him so that the Shiite nation gets apprehended and signs a nuclear treaty on the dotted lines and relinquishes the entire plan and technology of developing nuclear weapons.