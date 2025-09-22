Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal? Close aide of Khalistani terrorist Pannun, arrested on charges of...

The Canadian authorities have arrested Inderjit Singh Gosal, who holds an important portfolio in the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation and is a close aide of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The 36 year old was a close aide of Pannun and a key organiser in Sikhs For Justice group.

In a big blow to the Khalistani network, the Canadian authorities have arrested Inderjit Singh Gosal, who holds an important portfolio in the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation and is a close aide of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. However, there is no official confirmation from the Canadian authorities. According to NDTV, the Khalistani terrorist was arrested in Canada on various charges linked to illegal possession of firearms in Ottawa. The initiative has been taken closely after the NSAs of both countries met.

Gosal, a major player in the terrorist activities in Canada, has now been arrested, which signals towards improvement in relations between India and Canada, which were disturbed after Nijjar's killing. The move is also a step forward in a crackdown on Khalistani groups and their activities outside India. This also marks the first major move by Canada against the anti-India organisation.

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal?

Inderjeet Gosal, 36, was the right-hand and a close aide of designated terrorist and Sikh For Justice (SJF) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and has also played the role of his personal security officer. Gosal has been associated with SFJ since around 2023 and received a key role in the group as its principal organiser after the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the same year. He heads the group’s referendum campaign.

India-Canada NSAs meeting

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G. Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Adviser of Canada, on September 18 in New Delhi. They held productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement. According to the MEA, both sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations.

India-Canada ties turned bitter after the then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in 2023 that India is potentially linked with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In October 2024, Due to this, India recalled its high commissioner along with five other diplomats.