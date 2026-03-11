Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

He is the younger brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Though he has served in Israel's top special forces unit of Sayeret Matkal, he has made his presence felt in the field of literature. Know in detail about Iddo Netanyahu.

Iddo Netanyahu. Who? He is no longer a non-identity. He has made his presence felt strongly. The younger brother of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit the headlines during the ongoing war with Iran. An Israeli physician, author, and playwright also carries the legacy of his elder brother, Yonatan Netanyahu, who was killed leading the Entebbe raid, a hostage rescue mission in 1976. Born in Jerusalem, the son of Cela and Professor Benzion Netanyahu, Iddo spent part of his childhood in Cheltenham Township in Pennsylvania, USA. Following in the footsteps of his elder brothers Benjamin and Yonatan, Iddo Netanyahu also served in Israel's top special forces unit of Sayeret Matkal from 1970 to 1973.

Iddo Netanyahu vs Benjamin Netanyahu

After he concentrated on writing, Iddo Netanyahu emerged as a playwright. His work appeared worldwide, including off-Broadway in New York, Tel Aviv, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Tashkent, among other cities. His play Don Samuel Abravanel got the President of Warsaw Prize in 2022.

(Iddo with elder brother Benjamin Netanyahu.)

Iddo Netanyahu has been praised profusely in the literary world. He has been praised especially for his book, 'Yoni's Last Battle,' an account of the 1976 Entebbe rescue; Itamar K., a political and social satire of Israel; and a book of short stories, The Rescuers. He has also been praised for his play "A Happy End." Produced worldwide and staged off-Broadway in 2015, it received critical acclaim. The New York production was filmed by Cennarium Channel. It is scheduled to be released for viewing in the coming months. "Worlds in Collision" recently had its world premiere in Tashkent and is scheduled to be produced in other countries next year.

Was Iddo Netanyahu killed?

Despite being a man of literature, Iddo Netanyahu was rumored to have been killed in the ongoing war with Iran. Social media platforms have the stories of Iddo Netanyahu getting killed and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir being seriously injured in separate Iranian attacks. In a post going viral on social media platforms, it has been claimed that Iran had carried out an attack targeting David Barnea, the current chief of the highly efficient intelligence agency. Some people also claimed that the incident occurred in Israel and implied that senior Israeli officials were directly targeted.