Son of George Soros, Hungarian-origin American billionaire investor, author, philanthropist, activist who funded Democratic Party, Alex Soros has married Huma Abedin, vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for President of the United States. Abedin has Indian and Pakistani roots.

Son of George Soros, Hungarian-origin American billionaire investor, author, philanthropist, activist who funded Democratic Party, Alex Soros has married Huma Abedin, vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for President of the United States, which the New York Times described as the “wedding of the liberal royalty” in Hamptons, New York last weekend. The guest list is very diverse ranging from political leaders to celebrities, and renowned businesspersons like Hillary Clinton, her husband and former president Bill Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the Vogue editor Anna Wintour, old Clinton friends like the San Francisco power broker Susie Tompkins Buell, and foreign dignitaries like the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

Talking to Vogue about the wedding, Hillary Clinton said, “I’m looking forward to being a witness to their marriage; to the celebration that we all are going to be part of; to seeing so many longtime friends gathered in one place to really enjoy being part of Huma and Alex’s start of their married life. And I think we all could use some fun, so I’m looking forward to all of it.”

Abedin revealed a very interesting fact about her wedding while speaking to Vogue. She said that before she reached her lavish wedding ceremony, one of the memorable moments of it was taking a shuttle bus to the event as it was heavily raining the night before the wedding and even on that day. “The ground was wet and muddy, so we had to ride over to protect the dress from getting wet. We had a brief window of time when it wasn’t going to rain. I couldn’t sit, so I didn’t wrinkle the dress. So, there we were, cramming into a shuttle,” she said.

Who is Huma Abedin?

Abedin, 48, worked for Hillary Clinton for a long time and was even called her “second daughter.” She was born in the US and raised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by Muslim parents and has both Pakistani and Indian heritage. At 18 she attended the George Washington University and the next year she started working as an intern for the then First Lady, Hillary Clinton, and over the next two 20 years rose to become her crucial aide.

Who is Alex Soros?

Alex Soros, 39, is the chairman of the Open Society Foundations, which his father George Soros founded. He was raised in New York and graduated from New York University in 2009 and later earned a PhD in history from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2018.