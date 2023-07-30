Headlines

Who is Hirsh Singh? Indian-origin aeronautical engineer enters 2024 US President race; know his political career, more

In addition to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Singh is the latest Indian American to enter the race for the Republican nomination.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Hirsh Singh, an Indian-American politician, declared his intention to run for president of the United States in 2024 on Thursday, July 27. "I'm the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations," the 38-year-old said in his statement.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an Indian American, has entered the race for the US presidency in the crowded Republican field. In addition to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Singh is the latest Indian American to enter the race for the Republican nomination.

Singh released a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming to be an "America First" conservative and "lifelong Republican" who has fought to revive the New Jersey Republican Party's conservative wing. He denounced the "corruption" of Big Pharma and Tech Companies, claiming they have "relentlessly targeted our freedoms."

Who is Hirsh Singh?

Hirsh Vardhan Singh was born in Atlantic City, and his parents immigrated from India. He assisted his father in running their family firm, which specialised in missile defence, satellite navigation, and aviation security, after earning an undergraduate degree in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009. 

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics presented Singh with the Aviation Ambassador award in 2003. Singh was an aeronautical engineer.

Hirsh Singh: Political history

Singh joined New Jersey politics in 2017 as a governor candidate, receiving a $1 million donation from his father. As per The Hill, he received just 9.9% of the vote, placing third in the election. Following that, he ran unsuccessfully for US Senate and Congress in 2018, US Senate in 2020, and governor in 2021. He became known for his unsuccessful campaigns and volatile personality.

READ | Amid violence, Manipur govt cracks down on illegal Myanmar immigrants; know state’s big move

 

