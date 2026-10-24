Who is Himanshu Bhau? Fugitive gangster held by US Immigration in Nevada

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, wanted in murder and extortion cases including Elvish Yadav house firing, is in ICE custody at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada, US.

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is wanted in India in connection with murder and extortion cases, is currently in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], according to officials.

The US government's online detainee locator lists two Indian-born men – Himanshu Sigroha and Neeraj Kaushik – as being in ICE custody at the Henderson Detention Center at 18 East Basic Road in Henderson, Nevada, outside Las Vegas. Their cases are handled by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations [ERO] office in Las Vegas.

Bhau, 26, was hiding in Canada for over two years. He has been involved in several cases of gang war, extortion, assault and murder in Delhi and Punjab, officials said.

The gangster, who is originally from Rohtak, fled India in 2022 after his name cropped up in three murder cases, which had taken place within a short span of 25 days. According to Delhi Police, Bhau fled to Dubai and towards Portugal before relocating to the US.

Elvish Yadav house firing, Burger King murder: Cases under scanner

The Himanshu Bhau gang has been under the scanner of law enforcement authorities in India, owing to its involvement in high-profile cases including the attack at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home last year.

Two sharpshooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang were held in connection with the incident, which took place in Gurugram. The suspects were arrested after cops learnt that they were regrouping in Delhi for another attack on the gang's orders.

Following their arrest, they revealed that they had been acting under orders of jailed gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and his associate Himanshu Bhau, who had arranged weapons, funds, and logistics for the attack on Yadav's house on August 17, 2025.

The gang came into focus in another incident, wherein a close aide of Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazilpuria, was gunned down in Gurugram. Gangster Sunil Sardhaniya, believed to be operating from abroad, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post. Sardhaniya is also allegedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The gang's involvement had also emerged in the 2024 shootout at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, wherein a 26-year-old man was killed. Bhau had claimed responsibility for the murder on social media, saying that the victim was involved in the 2020 murder of their associate Shakti Dada.

Officials said process for bringing Bhau back to India is expected to be initiated soon.