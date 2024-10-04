Twitter
World

Who is Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, Hassan Nasrallah's likely successor, targeted in Israeli strike?

Tensions between the Israeli military and the Iranian-backed militant group have risen sharply in recent weeks

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Who is Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, Hassan Nasrallah's likely successor, targeted in Israeli strike?
Israeli forces announced recently that they attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, aiming at Hashem Safieddine, the likely successor to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The report, first published by US news outlet Axios, has not yet been confirmed by other news agencies, leaving questions about Safieddine's status.

The strike is part of a broader campaign by Israel against Hezbollah "terror targets." Tensions between the Israeli military and the Iranian-backed militant group have risen sharply. 

Nasrallah was killed in a recent wave of Israeli strikes, along with several key commanders, including Ibrahim Mohammad Kobeissi.

Who is Hashem Safieddine?

Hashem Safieddine, cousin of Nasrallah, is a significant figure in Hezbollah. Born in southern Lebanon in 1964, he rose through the ranks and has served as the head of Hezbollah’s executive council since 2001.

His ties to Iran run deep; his brother represents Hezbollah in Iran, and his son is married to the daughter of Iranian military officer Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

Safieddine has long been seen as a potential successor to Nasrallah, though Hezbollah’s official channels have denied his appointment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
