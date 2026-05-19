FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment

Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after

Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'

Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt

Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate

Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Helle Lyng? Norwegian journalist who tried to ask PM Modi a question at Oslo press briefing

A Norwegian reporter with the Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen tried to ask some questions to PM Modi after a joint press briefing with Norway's PM Jonas Gahr. Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi and asking: "Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 19, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Who is Helle Lyng? Norwegian journalist who tried to ask PM Modi a question at Oslo press briefing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo credit: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway has turned into a full-blown controversy in Indian political circles after a journalist heckled him following a press briefing. Helle Lyng, a Norwegian reporter with the Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, tried to ask some questions to the prime minister after a joint press briefing with Norway's PM Jonas Gahr. Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi and asking: "Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart did not respond as they were already on their way out of the venue.

In a post on X later, Lyng shared a short clip of the confrontation. She wrote: "Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to." The journalist added: "Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with."

After the episode blew up on social media and triggered political reactions in India and Norway, the Indian embassy in Oslo held a press conference later in the day and invited Lyng to attend. But the presser also turned tense as Lyng asked questions about India's credibility and human rights record. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Sibi George gave a lengthy response that touched on India's civilisation as well as the origins of chess and yoga.

Who is Helle Lyng?

The incident has naturally thrown spotlight onto Helle Lyng, who has been covering political and international affairs and was part of the media contingent reporting on PM Modi's visit to Norway -- the fourth leg of the prime minister's ongoing five-nation tour. A brief look at her X profile shows that Lyng has not been very active on the social media platform. Her profile on Muck Rack shows that the journalist has worked as a freelancer for a number of Norwegian publications and MSN. She currently works with Dagsavisen, which reportedly has a circulation of fewer than 14,000. Her work indicates that Lyng has been critical of United States President Donald Trump, but has praised "superpower" China and the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment
Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after
Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt note: 'Thank you for choosing me'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 42nd anniversary with Sunita Kapoor, shares heartfelt
Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate
Building Trust Capital: Rahul Aggarwal’s Vision for the Future of Real Estate
Who was Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead In Ludhiana canal after alleged kidnapping, know what happened with her
Who was Inder Kaur? 29-year-old Punjabi singer found dead In Ludhiana canal
Exclusive: Shivjyoti Rajput on Undekhi 4, why she's 'little better' than Priyanka Chopra, admits refusing to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Exclusive: Shivjyoti on Undekhi 4, why she's 'little better' than Priyanka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement