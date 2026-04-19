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‘Who is he to deprive nation of its rights?’: Iran challenges US' legitimacy over nuclear programme, criticises Donald Trump over violation of international law

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a stern warning has indirectly attacked the United States and questioned its legitimacy to stop Iran’s atomic programme by intervening in what Tehran describes its legitimate nuclear rights.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

‘Who is he to deprive nation of its rights?’: Iran challenges US' legitimacy over nuclear programme, criticises Donald Trump over violation of international law
‘Who is he to deprive nation of its rights?’: Iran criticises Donald Trump over nuclear programme
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a stern warning has indirectly attacked the United States and questioned its legitimacy to stop Iran’s atomic programme by intervening in what Tehran describes its legitimate nuclear rights. 

Pezeshkian made the heated statement at a time when the US-Iran war ceasefire is about to expire with the countries going through strained relationship as the nuclear talks have failed.  

Iran questions US’ legitimacy 

As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the Iranian Student News Agency, Pezeshkian asserted that Washington possesses no valid justification for attempting to strip the nation of its technological entitlements. “No one has the right to deprive us of our nuclear rights, and what we demand is to be treated based on equity among all peoples. Our fundamental stance is based on preserving peace, stability, and security in the region,” Pezeshkian said. 

The Iranian President said Tehran has not initiated conflicts and has no intention of launching attacks on other nations. “We are not seeking to expand the circle of war, nor have we initiated any wars or conflicts,” he said. 

Iran’s criticism of US attack in Middle East 

“We do not intend to attack any country, and we are exercising our legal and legitimate right to self-defence.” The President in turn criticised enemies of failing to meet their objectives and breaking international law by attacking civilian infrastructure. “The enemy failed to achieve its goals, violated international laws, and attacked infrastructure, schools, and hospitals,” he added. 

During his address, Pezeshkian directly attacked the American administration’s hardline stance. “Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights, but doesn't say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” the Iranian President stated. The diplomatic stalemate continues as both sides have disagreement over the scope and monitoring of Iran's nuclear activities. 

Also, according to the Associated Press, a senior Iranian official clarified that the country is not yet ready to start a new round of in person negotiations with the United States, citing Washington’s insistence on what Tehran described as “maximalist” demands. 

According to Al Jazeera, citing the news agency, these comments underscore Tehran's refusal to yield to external pressure regarding its domestic nuclear policy.This ongoing war of words reflects the broader collapse of consensus between the two capitals, with the Iranian leadership maintaining that its nuclear trajectory remains a sovereign right.

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