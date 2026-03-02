Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

As Iran continues its retaliation in the countries in Gulf and the Middle East, the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has created a power vacuum. As the focus shifts on who will replace the late radical leader, some politicians are considering moderate cleric, Hassan Khomenei.

Iran is enraged with the US-Israel joint military strikes on Tehran as they killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last Saturday. As the US and Israel have continued bombing various sites in Islamic Republic, clerics have prominently mentioned one name, Hassan Khomeini, in their discussion over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s replacement as Iran’s Supreme Leader. Hassan is the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 86-year-old leader’s death has created a power vacuum and an instability in the political and military structure. With this, the most pressing issue in the Middle Eastern country arises that of the next Supreme Leader. Presently, senior official and founding member of the IRGC, Ali Larijani, has been tasked with overseeing the country’s wartime contingency planning and safeguarding its political institutions.

Who is Hassan Khomenei?

Hassan Khomeini is the most publicly visible among the late Ayatollah's 15 grandchildren and is considered as relatively moderate within Iran’s clerical structure. He has been closely associated with reformists including former presidents Mohammed Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, both of whom promoted policies of engagement with the West while in office.

The 53-year-old has a crucial role, however symbolically, in public life of being a custodian of the leader of the Islamic Revolution’s mausoleum in southern Tehran. He was never a part of the government. Some political leaders even consider him a rival to hardliners who became prominent under Khamenei, especially his son, Mojtaba.

Why Hassan Khomenei is being considered?

His name as a potential successor to Ayatollah Khamenei gained momentum at a crucial time in Iranian politics when Iranians flooded streets in January heavily protesting Khamenei’s Islamic regime amid growing dissent. As a moderate, politicians considered his name for protecting the collapse of Islamic regime.

Despite his loyalties with the Islamic Republic which took power after Shah’s rule collapsed in 1979, Khomeini has been consistently voicing for reforms with occasional dissent against authorities. In 2021, he slammed the Guardian Council, the organisation in Iran’s theocracy that decides presidential candidates, as it banned reformists from running.