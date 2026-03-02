FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

'Not endless, regime change war but...': US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reveals 'decisive' objectives amid conflict with Iran

US-Iran War: Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule? Can deposed king’s son return in democratic set up?

Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, dies days after being injured in US-Israel attack

Sanju Samson shines but THIS player clinches Impact Player of the Match award in Team India's win over West Indies

US-Iran war: Etihad resumes some Abu Dhabi flights to London, Moscow, Paris

Ammy Virk shares his wife and 6-year-old daughter are stranded in UAE amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'Prayers for every single person affected'

Anil Kapoor recalls his humble beginnings on Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune, reveals his first paycheck was for just Rs 250

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has...'

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cle

Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India

Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan

From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks

From Kohli 82 vs Pakistan to Samson unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 WC

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?

As Iran continues its retaliation in the countries in Gulf and the Middle East, the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has created a power vacuum. As the focus shifts on who will replace the late radical leader, some politicians are considering moderate cleric, Hassan Khomenei.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?
Hassan Khomenei is the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran is enraged with the US-Israel joint military strikes on Tehran as they killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last Saturday. As the US and Israel have continued bombing various sites in Islamic Republic, clerics have prominently mentioned one name, Hassan Khomeini, in their discussion over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s replacement as Iran’s Supreme Leader. Hassan is the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

The 86-year-old leader’s death has created a power vacuum and an instability in the political and military structure. With this, the most pressing issue in the Middle Eastern country arises that of the next Supreme Leader. Presently, senior official and founding member of the IRGC, Ali Larijani, has been tasked with overseeing the country’s wartime contingency planning and safeguarding its political institutions.  

Who is Hassan Khomenei?  

Hassan Khomeini is the most publicly visible among the late Ayatollah's 15 grandchildren and is considered as relatively moderate within Iran’s clerical structure. He has been closely associated with reformists including former presidents Mohammed Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, both of whom promoted policies of engagement with the West while in office. 

The 53-year-old has a crucial role, however symbolically, in public life of being a custodian of the leader of the Islamic Revolution’s mausoleum in southern Tehran. He was never a part of the government. Some political leaders even consider him a rival to hardliners who became prominent under Khamenei, especially his son, Mojtaba. 

Why Hassan Khomenei is being considered? 

His name as a potential successor to Ayatollah Khamenei gained momentum at a crucial time in Iranian politics when Iranians flooded streets in January heavily protesting Khamenei’s Islamic regime amid growing dissent. As a moderate, politicians considered his name for protecting the collapse of Islamic regime.  

Despite his loyalties with the Islamic Republic which took power after Shah’s rule collapsed in 1979, Khomeini has been consistently voicing for reforms with occasional dissent against authorities. In 2021, he slammed the Guardian Council, the organisation in Iran’s theocracy that decides presidential candidates, as it banned reformists from running.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'
Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has...'
Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cleric, will he replace Khamenei?
Who is Hassan Khomenei? Grandson of leader of Islamic Revolution, a moderate cle
'Not endless, regime change war but...': US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reveals 'decisive' objectives amid conflict with Iran
US-Iran War: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reveals 'decisive' objectives
US-Iran War: Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule? Can deposed king’s son return in democratic set up?
Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule?
Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India
Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan
From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks
From Kohli 82 vs Pakistan to Samson unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 WC
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor
Hofit Golan, Laura Anderson, Vicky Pattison: Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran
Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement