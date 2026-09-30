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Who is Hashim Moosa? Former Pak Army havildar with SSG background identified as LeT operative

Security forces recovered the body of Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, with sources identifying him as a former Pakistan Army Havildar who served in its elite Special Services Group.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Who is Hashim Moosa? Former Pak Army havildar with SSG background identified as LeT operative
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Security forces have recovered the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Asif, also known as Hashim Moosa, during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. War-like stores were also recovered, the Army said.

According to sources, Moosa was a former Pakistan Army Havildar who had served with the military’s elite Special Services Group (SSG). He was reportedly involved in counter-insurgency operations, VVIP security duties and specialised weapons training before joining LeT.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the recovery, stating, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, the body of a Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, was recovered along with war-like stores."

Joined Pakistan Army in 2000

Sources said Mohammad Asif was born on March 7, 1980, and joined the Pakistan Army in 2000. His service number was reportedly PA-3106947, and he retired with the rank of Havildar. In 2005, he was inducted into the Army’s Special Services Group and served with its 4 Commando “Yalgar” Battalion, according to the information shared by sources.

He was posted to Balochistan from 2006 and reportedly took part in around 10 operations against Baloch insurgents. Sources also claimed that he was credited with 13 personal kills.

Sources link him to Pervez Musharraf’s security team

Between 2006 and 2009, Asif reportedly served on the VVIP Security Team of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Sources said documents, including a Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued on September 12, 2020, identified Hashim Moosa as Mohammad Asif. The documents and information cited by sources reportedly detailed his military background, counter-insurgency experience, United Nations deployments, security assignments and specialised weapons training.

According to the same sources, he joined LeT’s command structure in Jammu and Kashmir after retiring from military service in 2023.

How the encounter unfolded

The Army and other security agencies launched Operation Korag in the Yousmarg area after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

According to the security forces, troops noticed suspicious movement during a joint search operation. When the suspected terrorists were challenged, they allegedly opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire in which Moosa was killed.

The search operation was continuing in the area, according to the security forces’ update.

Moosa was wanted in the Pahalgam terror attack case

Moosa had been named among the suspects in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistani nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa.

Sources in security agencies had also identified Moosa as a former para-commando who served in Pakistan’s Special Services Group.

NIA chargesheeted LeT and its proxy outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Pahalgam attack case. The chargesheet named Pakistan-based LeT and its alias, The Resistance Front (TRF), both of which are banned terrorist organisations.

The NIA detailed the alleged role of Pakistan-based handlers and accused LeT/TRF of planning, facilitating and carrying out the attack. Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet.

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