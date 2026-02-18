FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne

A Sikh man, Harmanpreet Singh was brutally thrashed in a racial attack in Geelong in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday night at a gym in Corio, and later fled.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne
A Sikh man, Harmanpreet Singh was brutally thrashed in a racial attack in Geelong in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday night at a gym in Corio, and later fled.

Who is Harmanpreet Singh?

Harmanpreet Singh is a 22-year-old man, who works as a nurse in Melbourne. He was attacked by three men while he was training inside the gym at about 11 pm. The three men verbally abused him calling him 'Indian Dog' and one of the men banged his head on Singh's nose, leading to bleeding. The trio also told him "go back to where you came from".

