After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival
Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%
Meet Rini Sampath, who was born in India's Tamil Nadu, migrated to US at 7, enters Washington DC Mayoral race; check her qualifications, profession
IND vs NED: Abhishek Sharma's lean patch continues, falls for third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Harmanpreet Singh? Indian Sikh nurse brutally thrashed, racially abused, called 'Indian dog' in Australia's Melbourne
Ramadan 2026: When will Ramadan 2026 Moon be sighted in Indian cities? Check crescent moon sighting in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai
Love Insurance Kompany: Krithi Shetty, Pradeep Ranganathan's love story brings back Anirudh Ravichander's classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye
O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?
WORLD
A Sikh man, Harmanpreet Singh was brutally thrashed in a racial attack in Geelong in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday night at a gym in Corio, and later fled.
A Sikh man, Harmanpreet Singh was brutally thrashed in a racial attack in Geelong in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday night at a gym in Corio, and later fled.
Harmanpreet Singh is a 22-year-old man, who works as a nurse in Melbourne. He was attacked by three men while he was training inside the gym at about 11 pm. The three men verbally abused him calling him 'Indian Dog' and one of the men banged his head on Singh's nose, leading to bleeding. The trio also told him "go back to where you came from".