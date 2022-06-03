Search icon
Who is Harini Logan, Indian-American girl who won Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022?

According to a tweet from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the 14-year-old successfully spelled 22 words during the historic spell-off.

Author:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@ScrippsBee

Harini Logan, an Indian-American girl, made headlines this year when she won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. In the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker, an eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, topped the spelling bee. According to a tweet from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the 14-year-old successfully spelled 22 words during the historic spell-off.

 

 

Between rounds 13 and 18, the final two competitors, Vikram Raju and Harini Logan, had difficulty spelling their words. At that time, the judges decided to hold the first spell-off, giving 90 seconds to spell as many words properly as possible, and the champion would win the Bee. Logan successfully spelled 22 words, including her final winning word, moorhen, a noun that describes the female red grouse. The other contender, Raju, spelled 15. Harini won a $50,000 cash reward as the winner.

Among the words Logan correctly spelt were 'sereh,' a fragrant grass of southern Asia, 'charadriiform,' an order of birds that includes shorebirds, auks, and gulls, and 'ditalini,' short elbow-shaped macaroni. According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022, Logan is inspired by Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin US Vice President, and believes that it takes a village to raise a speller.

