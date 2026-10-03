Who is Hamam al-Hammami? Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot on flydubai flight

Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, is facing a terrorism investigation as authorities examine his aviation career and alleged extremist links.

The investigation into the cockpit attack on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv has turned the spotlight on Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami. According to CNN, an Israeli official and Saudi state media have also confirmed his identity.

Al-Hammami is currently in the UAE, where authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorism-related case.

He is accused of attacking Indian captain Smit Machchhar during the flight. Following his identification, several international news organisations have examined his previous jobs, education and reported links to extremist material.

Why was Hamam al-Hammami removed from flying duties?

Al-Hammami worked with Oman Air for nearly seven years. However, reports suggest concerns about his alleged extremist views emerged while he was undergoing training as a co-pilot. ABC News, citing intelligence and law enforcement officials, reported that extremist material was allegedly found in his possession during his training in 2024.

The Associated Press (AP) and Wall Street Journal also reported that Oman had barred him from flying because of concerns that he had developed extremist views.

Despite the reported concerns, al-Hammami was later employed by flydubai. It remains unclear what information about his earlier removal from flying duties was available to the airline or how extensively he was vetted before being hired.

His aviation career before flydubai

Al-Hammami is an Omani citizen who was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother, according to CNN. Al Arabiya English reported that he spent considerable time outside Oman, including in Syria, where he was allegedly influenced by extremist ideas before moving to the UAE.

A LinkedIn profile in his name, which has since been deleted, stated that he worked for Oman Air for seven years and left in February 2025. It further showed that he joined Royal Air Maroc in June 2025 and left the Moroccan airline in January 2026.

CNN reported that one of its sources confirmed the profile belonged to al-Hammami. An Israeli official told CNN that he had worked for flydubai for around eight months.

Education and nationality details

The deleted LinkedIn profile also stated that al-Hammami studied at Buckinghamshire New University in England. According to CNN, the university confirmed that a man with the same name completed a three-year distance-learning course and graduated in aviation management in 2023.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that al-Hammami does not hold a second nationality.

Reports differ over when concerns emerged

Different reports have provided slightly different timelines about the concerns surrounding al-Hammami.

According to an AP source, Oman Air stopped him from flying because of fears that he had adopted extremist views. The agency also reported that it remains unclear how closely flydubai examined his background before employing him.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Oman Air had taken action against him. ABC News separately reported that extremist material was allegedly discovered in 2024 while he was training as a co-pilot.

After being removed from flying duties, he was reportedly retained in an administrative role at Oman Air. C​NN has also reported that he was removed from flight training because of concerns about his alleged radical views.

However, the reports do not provide details about what material was allegedly found or specify the exact views attributed to him. There is also a difference in the reported timeline, with ABC News pointing to 2024, while CNN's account and information from the LinkedIn profile indicate a later period.

Authorities investigate what happened on the flight

Investigators are now examining how al-Hammami came to be part of the crew operating a flight to Israel, a country Oman does not recognise.

ABC News reported that Saudi Arabia handed him over to the UAE on Thursday. Sources cited by the outlet said he was cooperating with investigators and had claimed that he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel.

The UAE Attorney General has opened an investigation into whether the incident was connected to “terrorist activity”, according to CNN, which cited the state news agency WAM.

Israeli agencies, including Shin Bet and Mossad, are also examining how an Omani citizen became part of the flight crew.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the co-pilot underwent “Islamist radicalisation” and that Israel is investigating whether anyone had sent him.

Flydubai suspends Tel Aviv flights

Flydubai has declined to comment on the allegations while the investigation remains underway. The airline has also paused flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, according to ABC News.

Authorities in the UAE and Israel are continuing to investigate al-Hammami's background, his reported history with Oman Air and the circumstances surrounding the alleged cockpit attack.