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Who is Gurbhej Singh? Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London, police nab suspects

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was murdered in a knife attack in Southall in west London. City police have started investigations and have arrested seven individuals in this connection.

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Vaishali Shasri

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

Who is Gurbhej Singh? Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London, police nab suspects
Gurbej Singh, 26, was an Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London
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A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was murdered in a knife attack in Southall in west London, after which the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation. They have requested for CCTV footage and are finding witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

What happened?

A per a BBC report, local police were informed at around 00:40 BST (05:10 IST)  on June 10 after reports of a stabbing on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. Emergency responders also arrived at the scene. 

Two men were also injured in the incident. Singh was declared dead at the incident spot as he suffered with a severe knife wound near a shop at the junction in the wee hours of Wednesday. One of the injured, said to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Who is Gurbhej Singh?

The deceased has been identified as Gurbhej Singh, a resident of Mehdipur village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. Singh was a Class XII pass-out who had shifted to the United Kingdom in 2022 for which his family reportedly spent nearly Rs 24 lakh through an immigration agent. His father, Mukhtiar Singh, is a farmer who owns a five-acre landholding in Tarn Taran.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, Met Police's Specialist Crime Command, said the inquiry is ongoing. Foxwell confirmed that detectives are assessing local evidence and trying to speak to eye witnesses and those who have even some information regarding the incidence. Police suspects that the attack took place at about 00:30hrs on Wednesday.

"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," Foxwell said. "We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday)."

According to the Metropolitan Police, seven suspects were arrested at the scene where the murder took place. Though, six among them have since been released with no action taken against them, one suspect has been granted bail who will be enquired from time to time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said detectives were continuing to investigate the case and appealed for witnesses to come forward. “We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30…I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area – or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward."

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