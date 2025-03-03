Patel, 34, was born in 1990 in Gujarat. He worked at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Hanover, Maryland where his wife was also employed. In April 2015, Patel allegedly stabbed his wife Palak multiple times with a kitchen knife, killing her, while they were at work.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, an Indian national is one of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) most wanted fugitives. He is accused of killing his wife in the US state of Maryland around 10 years ago.

Attacked wife at work

Patel, 34, was born in 1990 in Gujarat. He worked at a Dunkin' Donuts outlet in Hanover, Maryland where his wife was also employed.

In April 2015, Patel allegedly stabbed his wife Palak multiple times with a kitchen knife, killing her, while they were at work.

He then fled the scene, following which the authorities issued an arrest warrant against him.

Allegations

Patel was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

Investigators say that Palak, who was 21 at the time of her death, had expressed a wish to move back to India, which her husband opposed. The couple's visas had expired a month before the stabbing incident, reports said.

"The best guess is that he didn't want her to leave," Jonathan Shaffer of the FBI's Baltimore Division said last year. "It's possible he thought he would be disgraced by her leaving and returning to India," the officer said.

FBI’s reward

Patel was last seen traveling from a hotel in New Jersey to the Newark train station by cab. The FBI suspects he may be hiding with relatives in the US or might have escaped to Canada or returned to India.

The agency has announced a reward of USD 250,000 (approximately Rs 2.18 crore) for any information leading to Patel's arrest.