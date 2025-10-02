Who is Greta Thunberg? Why Israel detains her on Gaza flotilla, know about her India connection

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla and detained climate activist Greta Thunberg. From launching school strikes in Sweden to UN speeches, Nobel Peace Prize nominations, and support for global causes, here’s why Greta Thunberg remains a headline-maker.

Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound flotilla and detained Greta Thunberg, among others. She was on board the lead vessel, Alma, of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a 44-ship fleet with approximately 500 activists. Confirming her detention, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video of Thunberg on Wednesday, stating that she and her companions were "safe and healthy." Who is she? Why has Greta Thunberg attracted world attention and hit the headlines?

Who is Greta Thunberg?

Born on January 3, 2003, in Stockholm, Sweden, Greta Thunberg is a climate and political activist. She hit the headlines at the age of 15 in August 2018, when she launched a movement to protect the environment and increase awareness of climate change. Greta skipped her classes, campaigned for environmental protection and influenced the political parties that were contesting the general elections and forced them to make it a political plank.

Greta Thunberg influences Swedish elections

Holding up a 'Skolstrejk for klimatet' (School Strike for Climate) sign and distributing informational pamphlets, she spoke in front of supporters after the polls and told the elected members of the house she would continue the school strike for the climate every Friday until Sweden complied with the Paris climate agreement. Greta Thunberg addressed the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference and coordinated multi-city protests involving over a million students each in 2019.

Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

After graduating from the school in 2023, she expanded her operation and included peaceful political protests as well as civil disobedience like defying lawful orders to disperse, which have led to arrests, convictions, and an acquittal. Her movement evolved to include the issues of Ukraine, Palestine, Armenia and Western Sahara. She became an ad hoc leader in the climate activist community. The Guardian called the impact of her movement the "Greta effect". The Swedish climate activist received many honours and awards. She featured among Time's 100 most influential people, named the youngest Time Person of the Year in 2019. Greta Thunberg was included in the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women (2019). She was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Greta Thunberg backs farmers' movement in India

When hundreds of thousands of farmers in India sat in protest against the government, Greta Thunberg tweeted in their support on February 3, 2021. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party opposed her and its workers burnt her effigies. In her tweet, she advised the farmers how to sign petitions, and the actions beyond those directly linked to the farmers' protest. Coming under criticism, Greta Thunberg soon deleted the tweet, saying the document was "outdated".