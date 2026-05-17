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Who is Golshifteh Farahani? French President Emmanuel Macron caught in relationship rumours with Iranian actress; New book claims First lady ‘slapped’ him over flirty texts

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani were in an alleged affair, a bombshell revelation made by a new book "Un couple (presque) parfait" published by Paris Match journalist Florian Tardif on Wednesday, May 13.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 17, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Who is Golshifteh Farahani? French President Emmanuel Macron caught in relationship rumours with Iranian actress; New book claims First lady ‘slapped’ him over flirty texts
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French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani were in an alleged affair, a bombshell revelation made by a new book "Un couple (presque) parfait" published by Paris Match journalist Florian Tardif on Wednesday, May 13. 

The book, about French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, claims that Brigitte Macron gave an apparent slap in the face of French leader on their arrival in Vietnam last May, was linked to this alleged relationship. 

The journalist claims that Macron and Iranian actress had "a platonic relationship" adding, “That's what I've been told over and over again by their entourage.” Macron and  Farahani reportedly exchanges private messages where he called her 'very pretty'. The messages were apparently read by First Lady Brigitte Macron, and led to “tensions within the couple” before the Vietnam trip. However, the claims are not confirmed yet.

Who is Golshifteh Farahani?

Golshifteh Farahani is an Iranian-French actress, and is best known for her performances in M for Mother (2006), Body of Lies (2008), About Elly (2009), The Patience Stone (2012), Paterson (2016), Girls of the Sun (2018), Extraction (2020). Her father, Behzad Farahani was a director. She was born on July 10 1983 in Tehran, but later moved to France after facing issues linked to her acting career. She became the first Iranian actress in a major Hollywood film with Body of Lies (2008) opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. After appearing unveiled in the film, Iranian authorities banned her from returning to Iran. She’s lived in Paris as a refugee since 2008.

Brigitte Macron, Golshifteh Farahani shut down rumours

People close to Brigitte Macron have denied the claims. Le Parisien reported that she “categorically denied this story directly to the author on 5 March, specifying that she never looked into her husband's mobile phone.”

Golshifteh Farahani has also dismissed the rumors, said the story first surfaced on Iranian accounts on X. “It comes in waves, it appears, disappears... I watch, I observe: what can I do? It doesn't even get on my nerves,” Farahani told French media. 

“The question is, why are people interested in this kind of story? I think there's a lack of love in some people and they need to create romances like this to fill it.”She noted she had spent “many months in Vancouver and then in the Amazon,” away from Paris during the period in question.

The viral 'slap' video

The video of Brigitte Macron pushing away French President Emmanuel Macron’s face as the couple landed in Vietnam, which got interpreted as a “slap,” got viral on social media last year in May. However, President Macron has responded to the incident, saying, “My wife and I were merely fooling around, but the moment was turned into some kind of planetary catastrophe. Everyone just needs to calm down.”

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