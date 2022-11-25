Who is George Hotz, Elon Musk's intern who hacked Apple iPhone?

Hotz is a security hacker. Elon Musk talked to him over Twitter.

Elon Musk has kept a man named George Hotz as an intern at Twiter for the next 12 months. Hotz has been hired to fix the broken search feature and remove login pop-ups. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last month at a price of 42 billion dollars, has been working to complete overall the social website. According to reports, he fired top Twitter officials, including CEO Parag Agrawal, to bring in these changes. He also fired 50 percent of Twitter's workforce.

His latest move is to hire a man named George Hotz.

Who is George Hotz?

George Hotz received the offer to become the favorite intern of the Twitter chief after they discussed something on the social media platform. According to reports, George Hotz had praised his ultimatum to Twitter employees. He had said those who don't want greatness must be allowed to leave Twitter. George Hotz's claim to fame is his hacking Apple iPhone in 2007.

Hotz said he would keep his money where his mouth is. He said he was ready for a 12-month internship with Twitter. He said it was not to earn money in this dead world but to make the world alive.

He has written that Elon Musk has given him 12 weeks to fix the broken search problem.

He had built the reverse engineering Play Station 3 and iOS jailbreak.

He is also attempting to bring in the auto-pilot system to cars other than Tesla through his startup.