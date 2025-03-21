Officials from the United States, the Taliban, and Qatar had been holding negotiations for his release for several weeks. But who is George Glezmann?

George Glezmann, a 65-year-old American man has been freed by the Taliban after being held captive in Afghanistan for over two years. Officials from the United States, the Taliban, and Qatar had been holding negotiations for his release for several weeks.

But who is Glezmann?

Glezmann held in December 2022

Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic, was detained in December 2022 while visiting Afghanistan as a tourist. He is a native of Atlanta in the US state of Georgia. He had been designated a "wrongful detainee" by the US State Department.

Glezmann boarded a Qatari aircraft in Kabul -- the capital of Afghanistan -- to fly down to Doha and is expected to return home soon.

He is the third US citizen to be freed from Afghanistan this year.

'Will continue work to free all Americans'

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Glezmann's release a "positive and constructive step."

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Rubio said in a statement.

But the release also served as a reminder "that other Americans are still detained" in Afghanistan, he stated. "President (Donald) Trump will continue his tireless work to free all Americans unjustly detained around the world."