Just ten days after Trump took office, Beach landed in Islamabad on January 30. Claiming to be a 'Trump associate,' he arrived with a team of investors under a company called White Bridge Global.

As US President Donald Trump gave puzzlingly neutral remarks about Pakistan after India’s Operation Sindoor, a new name has surfaced—Gentry Thomas Beach. But who is he, and why is he drawing attention? Gentry Beach is a Texas-based investor and a longtime friend of Donald Trump Jr. They both studied at the Wharton School of Business in the 1990s. Now, Beach is suddenly at the center of major investment activities involving Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Just ten days after Trump took office, Beach landed in Islamabad on January 30. Claiming to be a “Trump associate,” he arrived with a team of investors under a company called White Bridge Global. He met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed strong support, saying, “America cares about Pakistan… You are our front face in the entire region.”

Beach promised billions of dollars in investments to reshape the skylines of Karachi and Islamabad. Through White Bridge Real Estate, he signed a deal with Apex Energy to explore placer gold deposits near the Indus River—believed to be worth as much as $50 trillion, according to local estimates.

The gold, reportedly carried down from the Himalayas and deposited along the Indus, could make Pakistan a key player in global mining. Beach also discussed mining critical minerals that might help Pakistan join the US Defence Department’s Trusted Partner Programme.

Interestingly, the visit was organised through Pakistan’s powerful Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which includes top military officials like Army Chief Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ahmed, according to the report.

Beach didn’t stop there. He traveled to Dhaka, where he met Bangladesh’s top leaders and showed interest in energy and mineral sectors through another company, Highground Holdings. Around the same time, White Bridge Global signed a 50-50 joint venture with Turkish firm Terra Holdings in Dubai—forming a troubling strategic triangle for India: Turkey, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Beach’s links to Trump Jr are well documented, including in court cases involving leaked emails between them that contained racial slurs. These emails surfaced during a legal battle between Beach and his former employer.

With a website (whitebridgepakistan.com) now live and saying "Launching Soon," and with a crypto deal tied to Trump's circle reportedly in play, Beach's quiet but high-profile movements in South Asia are raising more questions than answers.