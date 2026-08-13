Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Why did UK PM Burnham appoint him as his expert advisor?

Gautam Rangarajan is a senior strategist and media executive with over 20 years of experience in media, the creative sector, and public service broadcasting.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has named the former BBC executive, an Indian-origin strategist and media executive, Gautam Rangarajan, to the newly created advisory role at 10 Downing Street.

"Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation," said the UK Prime Minister's Office in a brief announcement. He will advise the Prime Minister's office on its structure and working processes.

Who is Gautam Rangarajan?

Gautam Rangarajan is a senior strategist and media executive with over 20 years of experience in media, the creative sector, and public service broadcasting.

Before joining the government, he spent more than 30 years at the BBC. He began as a radio music producer and later became the broadcaster’s Group Director for Strategy and Performance.

His work includes shaping strategy in fast-evolving markets, leading major transformation programs, and managing complex policy and financial negotiations.

Gautam Rangarajan's role as expert advisor

The specific details of Rangarajan’s responsibilities have not yet been set out. However, the UK Prime Minister’s office said the appointment leverages his background in corporate strategy and transformation.

His appointment comes as Burnham pushes ahead with a wider overhaul of government operations, including setting up the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Rangarajan is expected to contribute to the planned transformation at the core of the British government.

Outside of strategy and public service, Rangarajan also has a creative profile. He describes himself as a professional choral singer and music producer, in addition to his work in corporate strategy and organisational change.

Why did UK PM picked him as his expert advisor?

The appointment coincides with Prime Minister Burnham’s broader restructuring of government in the wake of his recent appointment as Labour Party leader and Prime Minister.

His administration has announced several structural changes, including opening No. 10 North in Manchester and establishing the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

While the full extent of Rangarajan’s responsibilities remains undefined, his appointment places the former BBC executive at the core of the UK government’s proposed transformation.