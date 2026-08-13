FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US News: Indian-Origin Teen Kills Family, Asked ChatGPT 'How To Kill family'

US News: Indian-Origin Teen Kills Family, Asked ChatGPT 'How To Kill family'

PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health after ‘kirpan attack’ in Nanded

PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Savita Punia confident after Nations Cup win, says 'No team we cannot compete with'

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Savita Punia confident after Nations Cup win

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Why did UK PM Burnham appoint him as his expert advisor?

Gautam Rangarajan is a senior strategist and media executive with over 20 years of experience in media, the creative sector, and public service broadcasting.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Why did UK PM Burnham appoint him as his expert advisor?
Gautam Rangarajan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has named the former BBC executive, an Indian-origin strategist and media executive, Gautam Rangarajan, to the newly created advisory role at 10 Downing Street.

"Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation," said the UK Prime Minister's Office in a brief announcement. He will advise the Prime Minister's office on its structure and working processes.

Who is Gautam Rangarajan? 

Gautam Rangarajan is a senior strategist and media executive with over 20 years of experience in media, the creative sector, and public service broadcasting.

Before joining the government, he spent more than 30 years at the BBC. He began as a radio music producer and later became the broadcaster’s Group Director for Strategy and Performance.

His work includes shaping strategy in fast-evolving markets, leading major transformation programs, and managing complex policy and financial negotiations.

Gautam Rangarajan's role as expert advisor

The specific details of Rangarajan’s responsibilities have not yet been set out. However, the UK Prime Minister’s office said the appointment leverages his background in corporate strategy and transformation.

His appointment comes as Burnham pushes ahead with a wider overhaul of government operations, including setting up the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Rangarajan is expected to contribute to the planned transformation at the core of the British government.

Outside of strategy and public service, Rangarajan also has a creative profile. He describes himself as a professional choral singer and music producer, in addition to his work in corporate strategy and organisational change.

Why did UK PM picked him as his expert advisor?

The appointment coincides with Prime Minister Burnham’s broader restructuring of government in the wake of his recent appointment as Labour Party leader and Prime Minister.

 

His administration has announced several structural changes, including opening No. 10 North in Manchester and establishing the Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

 

While the full extent of Rangarajan’s responsibilities remains undefined, his appointment places the former BBC executive at the core of the UK government’s proposed transformation.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health after ‘kirpan attack’ in Nanded
PM Modi calls Sukhbir Badal’s wife to inquire about SAD chief’s health
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Savita Punia confident after Nations Cup win, says 'No team we cannot compete with'
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Savita Punia confident after Nations Cup win
Beyond Equipment, an Indian Engineer Fortifies the Digital Backbone for Producing Safe Cancer Drugs for Our People
Beyond Equipment, an Indian Engineer Fortifies the Digital Backbone for Producin
Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Why did UK PM Burnham appoint him as his expert advisor?
Who is Gautam Rangarajan? Why did UK PM Burnham appoint him as his expert
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge connecting Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal
CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge in East Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement