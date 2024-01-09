Headlines

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest and first openly gay PM?

Attal is a close ally of Emmanuel Macron, and will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who resigned following recent political turmoil over an immigration law.

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as France’s new prime minister. With this move, Macron aims to reshape public perception ahead of the crucial European parliament elections. The move also aims to steer away from the controversies of last year's unpopular pension and immigration reforms.

While not anticipating major political shifts, the move underscores Macron's ambition to enhance his party's standing in the June EU ballot. Recent polls have also suggested that Macron's camp is trailing behind the far-right leader Marine Le Pen by eight to ten percentage points.

"Dear @GabrielAttal, I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the project of revitalisation and regeneration that I announced," said Macron.

Who is Gabriel Attal? 

Attal is a close ally of Emmanuel Macron, and will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who resigned on Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law. He has become France's youngest prime minister and the first openly gay individual to hold the position.

He became a familiar face from his role as government spokesman during the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for his proficiency on radio shows and in parliament, Attal is one of the country's most popular politicians. according to recent opinion polls, reported Reuters.

He had earlier announced a ban on long robes in classrooms, which claimed that the garments worn by Muslims in classrooms were testing secularism in the schools.

His rise is compared to Macron's own journey, which started in 2017, when the President first took charge as the youngest leader in modern French history.

