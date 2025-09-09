Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France

PM Francois Bayrou's government was ousted by the French parliament after losing a confidence vote. Read here to details.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 08:03 AM IST

Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France
France witnessed a significant political upheaval on Monday when Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government failed to survive a no-confidence motion in the parliament. This development necessitates President Emmanuel Macron to initiate the process of appointing his fifth prime minister in the past two years. Francois Bayrou, aged 74, who served as prime minister for just nine months, is set to tender his resignation today.

Who is PM Francois Bayrou?

Francois Bayrou (74), is a prominent French politician who has played a significant role in the country's political landscape. His tenure as prime minister, though short-lived, was marked by efforts to address France's pressing economic challenges. Bayrou's government had proposed a savings plan amounting to 44 billion euros ($51.5 billion) aimed at reducing France's deficit, which has exceeded the European Union's stipulated 3% limit. The country's debt currently stands at a staggering 114% of its GDP.

The fallout of the no-confidence vote

Bayrou had resorted to the no-confidence motion to garner support for his government's austerity measures, emphasizing the necessity of these cuts to restore financial credibility. He warned the parliament, "You can bring down my government, but you cannot erase reality. Expenditures will continue to rise, and the already unbearable debt burden will become heavier and more expensive."

Despite his warnings, lawmakers rejected his plan overwhelmingly. Opposition parties, particularly the National Rally and the left-wing coalition, criticized Bayrou's savings plan as an assault on social welfare and public services. They argued that the proposed measures would disproportionately affect middle and lower-income groups while offering tax breaks to the affluent.

Political maneuvering ahead of 2027 Presidential election

The rejection of Bayrou's plan is seen as part of the political strategizing leading up to the 2027 presidential election, with opposition parties seeking to strengthen their stance. This episode underscores France's political instability, with President Emmanuel Macron facing challenges in striking a balance between stability and economic reforms. Macron now finds himself in search of a leader capable of forging consensus among the divided parliamentary factions. France's credit rating was recently downgraded, and the European Union has issued warnings for stricter measures to curb the deficit.

Challenges in appointing a new Prime Minister

The task of selecting a new prime minister is fraught with difficulty, given that no single party holds a clear majority in the parliament. The French populace is increasingly concerned about the rising debt and political instability. All eyes are now on President Macron as he contemplates who to appoint as the next prime minister. The situation reflects the broader challenges facing France as it navigates economic pressures and a fragmented political landscape. The outcome of these developments will have significant implications for France's economic trajectory and its position within the European Union.

Economic pressures and public concern

France's economic situation is a matter of considerable concern, with the country's debt levels and deficit sparking debate and anxiety among its citizens. The political instability highlighted by Bayrou's ouster adds to the uncertainty surrounding France's economic future.

As Macron seeks a new prime minister, the expectations are high that the chosen leader will be able to navigate the complex political terrain and address the pressing economic issues confronting the nation. The French public is keenly watching these developments, aware that the decisions taken will impact their economic well-being and the country's standing on the global stage.

