Who is Faisal Karim Masud? Man accused of killing anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi and sparking unrest in Bangladesh

The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka triggered nationwide unrest in Bangladesh. Authorities are hunting Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect with alleged political links. His escape and possible border crossing have intensified pressure on the interim government.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:45 AM IST

Who is Faisal Karim Masud? Man accused of killing anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi and sparking unrest in Bangladesh
The fatal shooting of 32-year-old Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent anti-India political figure, has plunged Bangladesh into fresh instability. Hadi was gunned down in Dhaka by unidentified attackers, an incident that quickly escalated into nationwide unrest. In the days following his death, several regions witnessed protests, mob violence, and a breakdown of public order, forcing authorities to deploy additional security forces.

The killing has intensified political tensions at a time when the country is already navigating a fragile transition under an interim administration.

High-Profile Funeral Under Tight Security

Hadi’s funeral took place on Saturday amid heavy security arrangements. The ceremony drew the presence of key figures from the interim government, including Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, members of his advisory council, and Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman. Their attendance underscored the gravity of the situation and the state’s concern over the rapidly deteriorating law and order conditions.

Despite the show of unity, anger among Hadi’s supporters has continued to simmer, with demands for swift justice growing louder.

Who Is Faisal Karim Masud?

At the centre of the investigation is Faisal Karim Masud, who is accused of orchestrating or carrying out the killing and remains on the run. According to reports, Masud was formerly associated with the Chhatra League, the now-banned student wing of the Awami League, the party led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Media accounts indicate that Masud had actively taken part in Hadi’s election campaign alongside another suspect, identified as Alamgir, who allegedly acted as a motorcycle rider during the attack. Police records show that Masud had been arrested roughly a year earlier in connection with an armed robbery at a school in Dhaka, during which a foreign-made firearm was recovered.

Warnings Before the Attack

Investigators have also taken note of statements Masud allegedly made shortly before the killing. According to local media, he told his girlfriend that an event was imminent that would shake the entire nation. These remarks have since become a focal point in the probe, suggesting possible premeditation.

Masud is reportedly married to Saheda Parvin Samia, who has been taken into custody along with other members of his family as part of the investigation.

Manhunt and Border Angle

Authorities believe Masud may have received help fleeing the country. Two individuals, Sibyon Diu and Sanjay Chisim, have been arrested for allegedly assisting his escape toward the Indian border. However, officials say there is no confirmed evidence that Masud is currently in India.

As pressure mounts, one of Hadi’s close allies has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.

