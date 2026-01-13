FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Erfan Soltani? 26-year-old Iranian protester, first to be executed for anti-Khamenei protests

Iran faces global concern as rights groups warn that 26-year-old protester Erfan Soltani may become the first person executed in the current protest wave. Arrested in Karaj, he was reportedly sentenced to death after a rushed trial amid a nationwide crackdown.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Who is Erfan Soltani? 26-year-old Iranian protester, first to be executed for anti-Khamenei protests
Iranian authorities are facing growing international pressure amid reports that they are preparing to carry out what human rights groups warn could be the first execution linked to the latest wave of anti-government protests. At the centre of concern is 26-year-old protester Erfan Soltani, whose reported death sentence has sparked outrage among rights advocates.

Details surrounding the case remain difficult to independently confirm due to severe restrictions on communication inside Iran, including internet disruptions and limited access to official judicial information.

Who Is Erfan Soltani?

Erfan Soltani is a 26-year-old resident of Fardis, a district near Karaj, west of Tehran, an area that has witnessed sustained protest activity in recent weeks. According to reports from human rights organisations and media outlets, Soltani was detained on January 8 while participating in demonstrations opposing Iran’s ruling establishment.

Rights groups claim that Soltani’s family has been informed that he has been sentenced to death, with the execution allegedly scheduled for January 14. The National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) has described its alleged offence as peacefully calling for freedom and has urged global leaders and institutions to intervene.

Allegations of Due Process Violations

Human rights organisations allege that Soltani was denied access to legal representation and was unable to adequately defend himself in court. He is reportedly charged with 'enmity against God', a broadly defined offence under Iranian law that carries the death penalty.

Reports further suggest that his family was told the verdict is final and that they were permitted only a brief visit after being informed of the sentence, raising serious concerns about transparency and judicial fairness.

Protests and Crackdown Across Iran

The demonstrations that led to Soltani’s arrest began in late December and early January, initially fuelled by worsening economic conditions. High inflation, a weakening national currency, and soaring prices of essential goods triggered widespread public anger.

What started as economic protests has since evolved into a broader movement demanding political reform and an end to clerical rule. Demonstrations have spread from Tehran to multiple cities nationwide.

Growing Human Rights Concerns

Iranian authorities have responded with a heavy-handed crackdown. Local human rights groups report that more than 10,000 people have been detained and over 500 protesters killed within a short period. Officials have characterised demonstrators as 'rioters,' while rights organisations warn that executions may be used to intimidate and suppress dissent.

The reported case of Erfan Soltani has intensified fears that capital punishment could be deployed as a tool against protesters, drawing renewed global attention to Iran’s handling of civil unrest.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
