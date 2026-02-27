FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia student detained by ICE, released after Zohran Mamdani raises case with Donald Trump

Columbia University senior Ellie Aghayeva was released hours after being detained by federal immigration agents.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 08:51 AM IST

Ellie Aghayeva, a senior at Columbia University, stated that federal immigration agents arrested her illegally after allegedly entering her dorm with false pretences. She has been released, according to a statement she shared.

Student Confirms Release

Ellie Aghayeva posted on Instagram that she had been freed and was safe. In a brief message to her followers, she said she needed time to process the ordeal and asked for privacy after receiving numerous media inquiries.

Her release came shortly after Zohran Mamdani revealed he had discussed her detention with President Donald Trump during a White House meeting. Mamdani said the president assured him she would be released soon after their conversation.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

University officials and Aghayeva’s legal team allege that officers from the Department of Homeland Security gained access to a campus residential building by claiming they were investigating a missing child. Attorneys contend the agents did not present a judicial warrant before entering her university housing.

In an earlier social media post, Aghayeva told her followers that she had been arrested by DHS, sharing an image that appeared to show her seated in the back of a vehicle. She was later held at a federal detention facility in Lower Manhattan, according to court filings submitted by her lawyers.

Acting University President Claire Shipman informed students and staff that administrators were working to gather more information. She reiterated campus policy requiring law enforcement to provide a warrant or subpoena before entering non-public areas, including residence halls, and advised students to contact campus public safety if approached.

Visa Questions and Broader Debate

A DHS spokesperson confirmed the arrest and stated that Aghayeva’s student visa had been terminated in 2016 due to alleged non-attendance. Officials did not immediately clarify why enforcement action occurred years later.

The episode has intensified scrutiny of immigration enforcement practices at universities. It also recalls last year’s detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate student whose arrest prompted campus demonstrations and debate over federal authority in academic settings.

Aghayeva, a neuroscience and political science major in Columbia’s School of General Studies, has built a large online following by sharing academic advice and discussing her experiences as an immigrant student. Her case is likely to further fuel discussion about immigration tactics and student rights nationwide.

