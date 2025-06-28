The 'One, Big, beautiful bill', endorsed by President Donald Trump is a conservative budget bill has been passed by the House of representatives. However, Elizabeth MacDonough, an American lawyer and Senate Parliamentarian, has raised objections to the parts of this bill.

The 'One, Big, beautiful bill', endorsed by President Donald Trump is a conservative budget bill that aims to cut taxes, medicaids, and bring other changes in the social welfare programmes in the US. The bill has been passed by the House of representatives. However, Elizabeth MacDonough, an American lawyer and Senate Parliamentarian, has raised objections to the parts of this bill.

Elizabeth MacDonough holds power to ensure that the laws passed by Senate adhere to the strict rules. Now Republicans are worried to miss the July 4 'self-imposed' deadline, to present the final law to Trump's desk. Many republicans have slammed her and are appealing to get her fired from her position, similar to how Robert Dove was fired in 2001 for similar reasons.

Who is Elizabeth MacDonough?

Elizabeth MacDonough has been the part of Senate for nearly three decades. She was appointed as the Parliamentarian in 2012 by former Democratic Senate majority leader Harry Reid. Elizabeth MacDonough is the Senate’s first woman to be parliamentarian and just the sixth person to hold the position since its creation in 1935

MacDonough was born on 16 Frbruary, 1966, near Washington DC. She is an English literature major, from George Washington University. She has previously worked as a rial attorney for the United States Department of Justice. She has served a she parliamentarian under both Democratic and Republican leaderships.

Elizabeth Macdonough's power

Elizabeth Macdonough role in the senate is to ensure that the 'budget bills' or 'reconciliation bills' adhere to the 'BYRD RULE'. This is a senate rule created in 1985 to prevent 'extraneius' provisions from being added to the budget bill.The parliamentarians in both House and Senate to advise on the bills and its provisions. Moreover, these bill require simple majority to pass instead of 60 Vote requirements, however these are limited to matters like government spendings. No policy change is permitted in these bills.

However, Macdonough while reviewing the 'Big, Beautiful bill', found the violation of Byrd Rule. She rules against the proposal that would limit how much federal Medicaid funding through provider taxes. She is still reviewing this massive bill.

Previously, not only republicans but, Elizabeth MacDonough has also rejected Democratic bills, as she advised them to not include a minimum wage increase in their COVID-19 relief bill in 2021.



US President Donald Trump aims to cut taxes, cut spending on Medicaids and Social Welfare programs, brings changes to defense spendings, changes in immigration policies. With the deadline nearing, republicans are under pressure to finalize the bill and present it to Donald Trump. Moreover, internal disagreements within the Republicans over this bill is slowing the process and causing delay.