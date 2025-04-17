Dr Mumtaz Patel has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), a high-profile role heading the UK's medical professional membership body representing 40,000 members around the world. Read about her here.

Dr Mumtaz Patel has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), a high-profile role heading the UK's medical professional membership body representing 40,000 members around the world. Dr Patel, born in Lancashire, north-west England, to Indian migrant parents, is a consultant nephrologist based in Manchester. The RCP welcomed her as the "first Indo-Asian Muslim president" and the fifth woman to lead the physicians' group dating back to the 16th century.

The voting in the presidential contest concluded on Monday and the official start date for her four-year term is yet to be confirmed.

"As president, I will lead the RCP to be the best organisation it can be, supporting our members throughout every career stage to deliver the best possible healthcare for our patients," said Patel.

"I will bring passion, commitment, vision, a values-driven approach and more than 20 years of RCP experience to the role," she said.

Ms Patel was serving as the RCP senior censor and vice-president for education and training and was also acting as president since June 2024. As president, she will chair the RCP Council and become a member of the Board of Trustees.

"Dr Patel takes on this vital role following a challenging period for the college, and I am confident in her ability to lead with integrity, rebuild trust among our members and restore the lustre to this illustrious college," said Dr Diana Walford CBE, chair of the RCP Board of Trustees.

"I look forward to working with Dr Patel in this important next chapter in the RCP's long history… The Board of Trustees will do all it can to support Dr Patel in her work to lead and modernise our college," she said.

Ms Patel has a long association with the organisation, having held various educational roles including training programme director and regional adviser.

She also serves as a National Health Service (NHS) England post-graduate associate dean in the north-west and is recognised as having established a strong track record in education, training, assessment and research.

According to the RCP, the kidney specialist has designed and delivered several educational and leadership courses in the UK and internationally, and is actively involved in assessment as an experienced examiner.

"We look forward to working with her to improve conditions, support and career prospects for early career doctors. Together, we can ensure that the next generation of physicians is empowered, valued and equipped to thrive in a changing healthcare landscape," said Dr Anthony Martinelli and Dr Catherine Rowan, co-chairs of the RCP Resident Doctor Committee.

Dr Patel contested on the platform of modernising the organisation and re-establishing the RCP as the "voice of our membership and of medicine".

"There is no denying that Dr Mumtaz Patel has a huge task ahead of her. We urge Dr Patel to acknowledge the demographic reality that the majority of patients will be older people who require holistic, person-centred care delivered by a multiprofessional and multidisciplinary team," said Professor Jugdeep Dhesi, President of the British Geriatrics Society.

"The president must show strong and decisive leadership to drive real change and ensure the health system starts working more effectively for those who use it most," he said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI).