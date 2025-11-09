Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week.

Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week. His appointment underscores Washington’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Singapore in technology, energy, defence, and trade for six decades

Ambassador Sinha on his appointment said, 'I am deeply honoured to represent the US in Singapore, a friend of the US that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.'

'President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. I look forward to working together in areas such as technology, energy, and security.'

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha?

Dr Anjani K.Sinha was born in Bihar's Patna and pursued his medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College before moving to New Delhi in 1972. He gained experience at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi University affiliated. Later, he specialised in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine.

He moved to the United States in 1979, completing internships at prestigious institutions such as Mount Sinai Medical Centre and Long Island Jewish Medical Centre. He served as a senior orthopaedic consultant across eight major centres on the East Coast, including New York, and later worked as a senior surgical consultant in Florida. He is an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon and successful entrepreneur.

Ambassador Sinha is married to Dr Kunatal 'Kiki' Sinha, a retired anesthesiologist and faculty member at New York University. The couple, married for 48 years, have two children and three grandchildren.

The U.S.-Singapore partnership has brought tangible benefits to both nations through collaboration in emerging technologies, energy security, law enforcement, and defence.

