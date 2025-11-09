Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour
What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...
Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes
After Australia's Perth concert, Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats by Khalistani goons to disrupt New Zealand event, Punjabi superstar reacts
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia
Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'
WORLD
Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week.
Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week. His appointment underscores Washington’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Singapore in technology, energy, defence, and trade for six decades
Ambassador Sinha on his appointment said, 'I am deeply honoured to represent the US in Singapore, a friend of the US that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.'
'President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. I look forward to working together in areas such as technology, energy, and security.'
Dr Anjani K.Sinha was born in Bihar's Patna and pursued his medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College before moving to New Delhi in 1972. He gained experience at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi University affiliated. Later, he specialised in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine.
He moved to the United States in 1979, completing internships at prestigious institutions such as Mount Sinai Medical Centre and Long Island Jewish Medical Centre. He served as a senior orthopaedic consultant across eight major centres on the East Coast, including New York, and later worked as a senior surgical consultant in Florida. He is an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon and successful entrepreneur.
Ambassador Sinha is married to Dr Kunatal 'Kiki' Sinha, a retired anesthesiologist and faculty member at New York University. The couple, married for 48 years, have two children and three grandchildren.
The U.S.-Singapore partnership has brought tangible benefits to both nations through collaboration in emerging technologies, energy security, law enforcement, and defence.
(With IANS Inputs)