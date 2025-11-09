FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Delhi man builds DIY air purifier for Rs 2,000, cuts AQI from 380 to 50 within minutes

After Australia's Perth concert, Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats by Khalistani goons to disrupt New Zealand event, Punjabi superstar reacts

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'

Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour

After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it

What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore

Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian-origin Dr. Anjani Sinha has been officially appointed as the new US Ambassador to Singapore. Sinha arrived in Singapore on Thursday and began his tenure this week.  His appointment underscores Washington’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Singapore in technology, energy, defence, and trade for six decades

Ambassador Sinha on his appointment said, 'I am deeply honoured to represent the US in Singapore, a friend of the US that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability.'

'President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. I look forward to working together in areas such as technology, energy, and security.'

Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha?

Dr Anjani K.Sinha was born in Bihar's Patna and pursued his medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College before moving to New Delhi in 1972. He gained experience at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi University affiliated. Later, he specialised in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine.

He moved to the United States in 1979, completing internships at prestigious institutions such as Mount Sinai Medical Centre and Long Island Jewish Medical Centre. He served as a senior orthopaedic consultant across eight major centres on the East Coast, including New York, and later worked as a senior surgical consultant in Florida. He is an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon and successful entrepreneur.

Ambassador Sinha is married to Dr Kunatal 'Kiki' Sinha, a retired anesthesiologist and faculty member at New York University. The couple, married for 48 years, have two children and three grandchildren.

The U.S.-Singapore partnership has brought tangible benefits to both nations through collaboration in emerging technologies, energy security, law enforcement, and defence.

(With IANS Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani: 'Speaks for himself'
    Congress distances itself from Shashi Tharoor's remarks on LK Advani
    After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restores his honour
    After father's removal from Police force, Kranti Gaud hopes World Cup win restor
    What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India; know all about it
    What is S1? Pakistan's secret unit that trains terrorists to attack India
    Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to Singapore
    Who is Dr Anjani K. Sinha? Patna-born doctor appointed as US Ambassador to...
    Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
    Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
    How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
    From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
    From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE