In a major landmark verdict, a court in France has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping her ex-wife and allowing other men to rape her while she was knocked out, in abuse that lasted nearly a decade. The convict is Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot.

The sentence against Dominique was declared after he was found guilty of all charges against him. At age 72, it could mean that he spends the rest of his life in prison. He is one of 51 men who were on trial for participating in the attacks against Pelicot, now 71. All of the men were found guilty of at least one offence, with nearly all convicted of rape.

Lead judge of the court in Avignon, Roger Arata announced the verdict. Dominique Pelicot admitted that for years he knocked his then-wife of 50 years out with drugs so that he and strangers he recruited online could abuse her while he filmed the assaults.

Who is Dominique Pelicot?

Dominique Pelicot first came to the attention of police in September 2020, when a supermarket security guard caught him surreptitiously filming up women's skirts. Police subsequently found his library of homemade images documenting years of abuse inflicted on his wife. More than 20,000 photos and videos in all, stored on computer drives and catalogued in folders marked “abuse,” “her rapists,” “night alone” and other titles.

From 2011 to 2020, Dominique plied his wife with tranquilising drugs and sleeping pills without her knowledge. While photos of Gisele Pelicot and her children can be seen everywhere, Dominique's photos are hardly visible. This is reportedly because the court forbade photographs to be taken in the courthouse of him and the other accused men unless they gave written consent.