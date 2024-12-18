LeBlanc, a veteran politician, has held several prominent cabinet roles since the Liberals took power in 2015.

After Chrystia Freeland's sudden resignation, Dominic LeBlanc was appointed as Canada's new Finance Minister. LeBlanc, a long-time ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, previously served as the Public Safety Minister in his cabinet.

This change comes at a time when Canada is facing a Can$62 billion deficit, which is Can$22 billion higher than initially projected due to "unexpected expenses." In his new role, LeBlanc, 57, will be responsible for addressing the country's ongoing economic challenges, including dealing with the potential threat of US tariffs. The US is Canada’s main trading partner, with 75% of Canada’s exports going to the US each year.

Known for his loyalty to Trudeau, he is seen as a steady and reliable figure during challenging times. His appointment comes at a crucial time for the government, which is dealing with decreasing public support and economic instability.

Chrystia Freeland's sudden resignation on Monday sparked political turmoil and raised doubts about Prime Minister Trudeau's leadership.

Freeland, who had been clashing with Trudeau over issues like handling potential US tariffs, stated that she was stepping down after the Prime Minister asked her to take on a lesser role following weeks of arguments over spending.

