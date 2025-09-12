Who is Diella? Albania appoints AI minister, how does it work? Details here

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025
Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, will handle and award all public tenders. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that she is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present, but is virtually created by AI.
Politicians from across the world have been accused of being involved in corruption. It is always risky to appoint a man to fight corruption. However, the European country of Albania has devised a unique way to fight corruption and weed out any possibility of a person getting involved in corruption. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has appointed Diella to handle public procurement.The main difference is that she is not a human. She is an generated bot.
Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, will handle and award all public tenders in which the government contracts private companies for various projects. Confirming the appointment of Diella, Edi Rama said, "Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present but is virtually created by AI." He added, "She will help make Albania a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption."
According to Reuters, Diella was originally launched early this year as an AI-powered virtual assistant on the e-Albania platform. She was asked to help citizens and businesses obtain state documents. Dressed in traditional Albanian attire, she assists with voice commands and issues documents with electronic stamps.
The netizens have reacted to the development in their own ways. A Facebook user said, "Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania." Another said, "Stealing will continue, and Diella will be blamed."........