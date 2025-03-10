Mark is married to Diana Fox, a British economist and author who reportedly has field expertise in developing countries. She has been associated with various causes related to the environment and social justice. Diana has written many books, and has served in various research leadership positions.

Mark Carney is set to become the next Prime Minister of Canada after being elected leader of the country's ruling Liberal Party. He will replace current PM Justin Trudeau, who has held the top position for nearly a decade. Mark, 59, is a former governor of the central banks of Canada and the United Kingdom, but has zero political experience.

A lot has been said and written about his professional career and transition to politics since his election as party leader on March 9. So let's talk about the new Canadian PM's personal life, including his spouse and other family members.

Mark and Diana met at the University of Oxford in England, and got married over three decades ago in 1994. The couple has four daughters -- Sophia, Amelia, Tess, and Cleo.

None of their daughters were involved in Mark's political campaign, but one daughter -- Cleo Carney -- introduced him after he emerged victorious in the Liberal Party leadership election.

Cleo currently studies at Harvard University and works as a student reporter for Bluedot Living, a climate and sustainability newsletter. She also serves as a board member for the climate-focused nonprofit, Bluedot Institute.

Mark and Diana's other three daughters have largely remained out of the public eye.

The Carney family initially lived in Toronto before moving to Ottawa. In 2013, they moved to London when Mark became the Governor of the Bank of England, and then returned to Ottawa after he left that role in 2020.