US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board. Nunes, who also leads Trump's social media platform Truth Social, will retain his role as CEO while serving on the advisory board.

Nunes is well-known for his tenure as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee during Trump’s first term. In 2018, he made headlines by releasing a controversial memo accusing the FBI of bias against Trump during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Announcing the appointment on Truth Social, Trump praised Nunes’ experience, stating, “Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the US Intelligence Community's activities.”

The White House Intelligence Advisory Board was established in the mid-20th century and provides the president with independent advice on the effectiveness and operations of the US intelligence community.

In another key move, Trump named Richard Allen Grenell as Presidential Envoy for Special Missions. Trump highlighted Grenell’s vast experience, including roles as Acting Director of National Intelligence and US Ambassador to Germany, as well as his work in international negotiations. Grenell will focus on global hotspots like Venezuela and North Korea.