WORLD

Who is Delia Ramirez? Why did her Guatemalan roots trigger deportation backlash?

Delia Ramirez's declaration in Spanish about her 'Guatemalan remark' at the Panamerican Congress, attended by progressive lawmakers from across the country, has led MAGA supporters to question her loyalty and call for her deportation.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Who is Delia Ramirez? Why did her Guatemalan roots trigger deportation backlash?

US Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has sparked political and social media backlash with her “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American” remark at a summit in Mexico City. Her declaration in Spanish at the Panamerican Congress, attended by progressive lawmakers from across the country, has led MAGA supporters to question her loyalty and call for her deportation.

Who is Delia Ramirez? 

Delia Ramirez, a trailblazing voice in the US House of Representatives, has been representing Illinois's 3rd congressional district since 2023. Born in Chicago to undocumented Guatemalan immigrant parents, she has been involved in immigration reform, affordable housing, and social justice. In Congress, she serves on the Committee for Veterans Affairs and is Vice-Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security.

Ramirez scripted history as the first Guatemalan American to be elected from the Illinois General Assembly. She is the only member of Congress in a mixed-status marriage with her husband, Boris Hernandez, a former DACA recipient.  She advocates for the rights of undocumented immigrants and ‘Dreamers’. She played a crucial role in supporting legislation to protect birthright citizenship. 

Also read: Did Donald Trump apply for residential certificate in Bihar? Another fake application emerges

How did social media react?

MAGA supporters strongly condemned Delia Ramirez's statement, demanding her deportation. Some social media users labelled her an "anchor baby", suggesting she doesn't belong in Congress. Some also demanded her passport revocation, denaturalisation, and removal from the Homeland Security Committee. A user criticised her for violating her oath and prioritising her Guatemalan heritage over her American identity. Hashtags like #DeportDelia and #AmericanFirst have begun trending on social media. The controversy further fueled debate about identity, citizenship, and the role of immigrant-descended politicians in the US. 

The White House also condemned  Ramirez's remark, with spokesperson Liz Huston calling the comments 'despicable'. She accused her of putting Americans last. Meanwhile, Ramirez’s office has stood by her statement, considering it as a personal declaration of heritage. They also framed it as recognition of the contributions of immigrants to the US.


 

