Who is Delcy Rodríguez, woman leading Venezuela after Maduro's capture? Trump claims she's cooperating with US to make South American country 'great again'

US launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Amid uncertainty in Caracas, the Supreme Court named Vice President Delcy Rodríguez interim president as Washington cited migration, drugs and narco-terrorism to justify the action.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Who is Delcy Rodríguez, woman leading Venezuela after Maduro's capture? Trump claims she's cooperating with US to make South American country 'great again'
United States carried out a large-scale military operation in the early hours of Saturday that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The two were removed from the country following months of escalating pressure on the Maduro administration, marking a dramatic turning point in Venezuela’s political crisis.

The overnight strike plunged the country into uncertainty, with Venezuela’s chain of command left unclear. Officials have yet to provide verified details on casualties or the level of damage inflicted on Venezuela’s military infrastructure. Washington has long rejected the legitimacy of Maduro’s government, citing concerns related to migration flows, drug trafficking and alleged 'narco-terrorism' links.

Delcy Rodríguez named Interim President

In the wake of Maduro’s capture, Venezuela’s Supreme Court announced that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has been appointed interim president. The move is aimed at maintaining continuity in governance as the country faces both internal instability and intense international scrutiny.

An official statement confirmed Rodríguez’s elevation, placing one of Maduro’s closest allies at the head of the state during a highly volatile period.

Who is Delcy Rodríguez?

Delcy Rodríguez has served as Venezuela’s vice president since June 2018 and is also the country’s finance and oil minister, roles that have made her one of the most powerful figures in the government. She has been a staunch defender of the socialist administration and was once described by Maduro as a 'tiger' for her loyalty and aggressive defence of his policies.

Born in Caracas on May 18, 1969, Rodríguez is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a left-wing guerrilla leader who founded the Liga Socialista party in the 1970s. Her political background is deeply rooted in Venezuela’s revolutionary movement.

Delcy Rodríguez's key roles in government

A trained lawyer, Rodríguez graduated from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and rose quickly through the political system over the past decade. She served as minister of communication and information between 2013 and 2014, before becoming foreign minister from 2014 to 2017.

During her tenure as foreign minister, she made headlines by attempting to attend a Mercosur meeting in Buenos Aires after Venezuela had been suspended from the regional trade bloc. In August 2024, she was appointed oil minister, placing her in charge of navigating US sanctions on Venezuela’s energy sector.

Donald Trump take on Delcy Rodríguez

Donald Trump said Rodríguez had been sworn in as the country’s interim leader and had already spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“She said, ‘We’ll do whatever you need,’” Trump said. “I think she was quite gracious. But she really doesn’t have a choice.”

But Rodríguez, 56, called the U.S. action an “illegal kidnapping.” It was not clear that she had been sworn in to anything.

'If there is something the Venezuelan people will never be again, it is slaves, or the colony of an empire,' she said.

Why did the US target Venezuela?

US officials have justified the attack by pointing to migration pressures at the southern US border, drug trafficking routes and alleged narco-terrorism activities. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuela of being a key transit point for drugs and linking the country to increased migrant arrivals, arguments Washington has used to defend its aggressive stance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
