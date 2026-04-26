FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

White House Dinner Shooting: Donald Trump reveals details of armed attack, says suspect fired on Secret Service Agent

West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur as TMC and BJP supporters clash ahead of polls

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials

Donald Trump targeted at White House shooting? Suspect identified, first PIC emerges

Donald Trump targeted again? Gunshots reported near White House dinner, details here

Charminar Express Fire: Major fire breaks out in coach near Telangana station, no casualties reported

Delhi to Karnal in just 90 minutes: Rs 35000 crore Namo Bharat rapid rail project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details

Gold, silver prices today, April 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Iran peace talks second round not happening as Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad

  • LATEST
Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials

Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting

US-Iran peace talks second round not happening as Trump cancels envoys' trip to Islamabad

US-Iran peace talks 2.0 off: Trump cancels envoys' trip to Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Dola detained in Istanbul in major drug network crackdown

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Dola detained in Istanbul in major drug network crac

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

The first image of the alleged gunman from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced, showing him restrained by law enforcement near stairs at the Washington Hilton.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bullets rang out while US President Donald Trump was at a media event in Washington on Saturday night, with the gunman held at a screening point just outside the hotel ballroom where hundreds of invitees had assembled.

Trump was hurried off the stage and security teams pushed past clusters of guests at the formal White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as attendees ducked under tables amid the chaos.

Donald Trump releases photo of White House press dinner shooter

The first image of the alleged gunman from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced, showing him restrained by law enforcement near stairs at the Washington Hilton.

Trump shared images of the suspected shooter on social media platform Truth Social, which show him pinned to the ground without a shirt and with his hands tied behind his back.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen, suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner?

The suspected shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, according to reports.

The US President also posted a video of suspect running through security checkpoint.

Trump while addressing the reporters said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest."

A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

US President calls suspect “sick” 

The US President further said, "I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy."

Calling the suspect a "sick person," Trump said he has been captured and warned that similar actions would be carried out again within the next 30 days.

How did Cole Tomas Allen was arrested?

The Secret Service confirmed that one suspect was in custody, adding the shooting incident took place near the main security screening area.

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," Trump said on social media.

Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated. Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel, and helicopters hovered overhead.

Meanwhile, the security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway. Witnesses reported hearing "loud, rhythmic sounds" echoing from the lobby area, which were quickly identified as gunfire.

According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur as TMC and BJP supporters clash ahead of polls
West Bengal Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee leaves rally midway in Bhabanipur
Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner
Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting
Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials
Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting
Donald Trump targeted at White House shooting? Suspect identified, first PIC emerges
Donald Trump targeted at White House shooting? Suspect identified, first PIC eme
Donald Trump targeted again? Gunshots reported near White House dinner, details here
Donald Trump targeted again? Gunshots reported near White House dinner
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement