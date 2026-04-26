Who is Cole Tomas Allen? 31-year-old identified as suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner

The first image of the alleged gunman from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced, showing him restrained by law enforcement near stairs at the Washington Hilton.

Bullets rang out while US President Donald Trump was at a media event in Washington on Saturday night, with the gunman held at a screening point just outside the hotel ballroom where hundreds of invitees had assembled.

Trump was hurried off the stage and security teams pushed past clusters of guests at the formal White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as attendees ducked under tables amid the chaos.

Donald Trump releases p hoto of White House press dinner shooter

The first image of the alleged gunman from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has surfaced, showing him restrained by law enforcement near stairs at the Washington Hilton.

Trump shared images of the suspected shooter on social media platform Truth Social, which show him pinned to the ground without a shirt and with his hands tied behind his back.

Who is Cole Tomas Allen, suspect in shooting at White House correspondents’ dinner?

The suspected shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, according to reports.

The US President also posted a video of suspect running through security checkpoint.

Trump while addressing the reporters said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest."

A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great." pic.twitter.com/ypKrVT8YPU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

US President calls suspect “sick”

The US President further said, "I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy."

Calling the suspect a "sick person," Trump said he has been captured and warned that similar actions would be carried out again within the next 30 days.

How did Cole Tomas Allen was arrested?

The Secret Service confirmed that one suspect was in custody, adding the shooting incident took place near the main security screening area.

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," Trump said on social media.

Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated. Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel, and helicopters hovered overhead.

Meanwhile, the security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway. Witnesses reported hearing "loud, rhythmic sounds" echoing from the lobby area, which were quickly identified as gunfire.

According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area.