The FBI has also increased the reward from $25,000 to $250,000 for information on Singh, who allegedly killed her son, Noel Alvarez, in 2023.

"On March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and 6 other juvenile children, boarded an international flight to India. Investigators confirmed that the missing child was not present and never boarded that flight. It is believed that Rodriguez Singh has not returned to the United States since boarding that flight," states the FBI.

Singh has accused with the murder of her six-year-old son in March 2023. Noel Alvarez was last reported missing in October 2022, although his family didn't file a missing person's report until March 2023. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas following the disappearance of the six-year-old kid.

According to the FBI, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requested that the Everman Police Department perform a welfare check on Cindy Rodriguez Singh's six-year-old son, who had not been seen since October 2022.

"During the welfare check, Rodriguez Singh lied to investigators and indicated that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022," the FBI said.

Cindy, her husband Arshdeep Singh, and their six children were seen boarding an international flight headed for India two days following this welfare check. Noel, the six-year-old boy Cindy is accused of killing, was not seen with the family, according to the FBI.

Singh was charged with Capital Murder in the Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023. Additionally, in November, the Texan woman was charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution, and a federal arrest warrant was issued for her.