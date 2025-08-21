Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman on FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list, arrested in India

US citizen Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who is wanted for the alleged murder of her six-year-old son, has been arrested in India, confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel. he has been transported back to the United States and will be handed over to Texas officials to face charges.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ has been arrested in India. The 40-year-old woman is accused of killing her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. FBI Director Kash Patel said that she will face a federal warrant for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution" and a Texas state warrant for the "capital murder of a person under 10 years of age," in connection with the death of her son.

Who is Cindy Rodriguez?

Born in 1985, Cindy Rodriguez is originally from Dallas, Texas. She is the first mother accused of killing her child to be placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list. The child was reportedly last seen in October 2022. In March 2023, a missing persons report was filed, prompting authorities in Texas to issue an Amber Alert. Later, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requested the Everman Police Department to hold a welfare check on Noel. Singh allegedly misled investigators by claiming the boy was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022, according to the FBI.

Singh fled the United States to evade prosecution after being implicated in her son’s murder. An Interpol Red Notice for her was issued and circulated to all member countries, including India. An extradition packet was also submitted to Indian authorities for her arrest.

Singh was successfully apprehended by the FBI, who worked closely with Indian authorities and Interpol, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed. She has been transported back to the United States and will be handed over to Texas officials to face charges.



FBI praises India, Trump administration

FBI director Kash Patel praised Indian officials for Singh’s arrest. "Thanks to our local partners in Texas, where this case originated, the US Department of Justice, as well as partners in India, for the coordination. FBI Dallas and FBI New York did tremendous work,” he wrote on X. "

Patel also hailed the Trump administration, stating, "This is the 4th '10 Most Wanted' fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration that is letting good cops do their jobs."

Meanwhile, Trump and his administration have so far captured three high-profile fugitives within two months of taking office. Besides Cindy Singh, the others were Donald Eugene Fields II, Arnoldo Jimenez, and Francisco Javier Roman‑Bardales.