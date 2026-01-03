Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh film continues HISTORIC run, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 800 crore in India
Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video
Shubman Gill meets Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland; India batter gifts jersey as Man City star presents signed boot
Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?
Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next
Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?
Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...
Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series; Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya face uncertainty
Who is Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro 'captured' by US in Trump's 'invasion' of Venezuela?
WORLD
Cilia Flores, Venezuela's First Lady, is getting a lot of attention after US President Donald Trump claimed she and her husband, President Nicolas Maduro, were captured on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flora,s were captured by American special forces during a large-scale pre-dawn military operation in Caracas on January 3. Loud explosions hit Caracas, Venezuela's capital, early today, with reports of low-flying aircraft and smoke rising from military bases. The Venezuelan government issued a statement blaming the US for the attacks, calling it "military aggression.''
Cilia Flores, Venezuela's First Lady, is getting a lot of attention after US President Donald Trump claimed she and her husband, President Nicolas Maduro, were captured on Saturday.
Cilia Flores is known as a powerful figure in Venezuela's government. Known as Primera Combatiente (First Combatant), she was a veteran lawyer and politician who played a key role in the Bolivarian Revolution and remains central to the country’s power structure.
Flores rose to fame in the early years of the movement after she worked on the legal team that defended late President Hugo Chávez following his failed 1992 coup attempt, a case that strengthened her position within Venezuela’s revolutionary leadership.
Before becoming first lady, Flores had established her political career and held several key positions in the government. She created history as the first woman to serve as the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly from 2006 to 2011. Later served as attorney general from 2012 to 2013.
Detaining the president’s wife, who is widely known as “First Combatant,” and is seen as a major move. Intelligence reports over the years alleged that she had a central role in running financial networks connected to the Cartel of the Suns.
According to Trump's post on Truth Social, Flores was detained alongside Maduro and “flown out of the country.” The US administration said the mission involved elite units and coordination with federal law enforcement agencies, possibly linked to longstanding US indictments against Venezuela’s leadership.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez appeared on state television to say the government has no information on the whereabouts of Maduro and his wife after the US attack and demanded proof of life, calling the operation a violation of national sovereignty. "We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," Delcy Rodriguez said. "We demand proof of life," she added.
The latest developments came amid rising tension between the US and Venezuela. Trump repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading what he described as a “narco-terrorist” government. The US also imposed sanctions on vessels it said were used to transport Venezuelan oil.
Also read: Why did the US strike Venezuela and capture its president Nicolas Maduro? Here's what we know so far