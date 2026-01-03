Who is Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro 'captured' by US in Trump's 'invasion' of Venezuela?

Cilia Flores, Venezuela's First Lady, is getting a lot of attention after US President Donald Trump claimed she and her husband, President Nicolas Maduro, were captured on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flora,s were captured by American special forces during a large-scale pre-dawn military operation in Caracas on January 3. Loud explosions hit Caracas, Venezuela's capital, early today, with reports of low-flying aircraft and smoke rising from military bases. The Venezuelan government issued a statement blaming the US for the attacks, calling it "military aggression.''

Cilia Flores, Venezuela's First Lady, is getting a lot of attention after US President Donald Trump claimed she and her husband, President Nicolas Maduro, were captured on Saturday.

Who is Cilia Flores?

Cilia Flores is known as a powerful figure in Venezuela's government. Known as Primera Combatiente (First Combatant), she was a veteran lawyer and politician who played a key role in the Bolivarian Revolution and remains central to the country’s power structure.

Flores rose to fame in the early years of the movement after she worked on the legal team that defended late President Hugo Chávez following his failed 1992 coup attempt, a case that strengthened her position within Venezuela’s revolutionary leadership.

More about her Political Career

Before becoming first lady, Flores had established her political career and held several key positions in the government. She created history as the first woman to serve as the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly from 2006 to 2011. Later served as attorney general from 2012 to 2013.

Detaining the president’s wife, who is widely known as “First Combatant,” and is seen as a major move. Intelligence reports over the years alleged that she had a central role in running financial networks connected to the Cartel of the Suns.

Venezuela Demands Proof

According to Trump's post on Truth Social, Flores was detained alongside Maduro and “flown out of the country.” The US administration said the mission involved elite units and coordination with federal law enforcement agencies, possibly linked to longstanding US indictments against Venezuela’s leadership.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez appeared on state television to say the government has no information on the whereabouts of Maduro and his wife after the US attack and demanded proof of life, calling the operation a violation of national sovereignty. "We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores," Delcy Rodriguez said. "We demand proof of life," she added.

Venezuela-US Tensions

The latest developments came amid rising tension between the US and Venezuela. Trump repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading what he described as a “narco-terrorist” government. The US also imposed sanctions on vessels it said were used to transport Venezuelan oil.

