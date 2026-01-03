FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Christian Sturdivant? Teenager arrested by FBI for plotting ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina

An 18-year-old man from North Carolina, Christian Sturdivant, was arrested for planning a mass-casualty attack on New Year's Eve in support of ISIS. He was caught in the final stages of planning, with weapons and detailed notes recovered. Authorities prevented the attack, averting a major tragedy.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

An 18-year-old man from Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been arrested on charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIS) following a thwarted mass-casualty attack planned for New Year's Eve 2026. Christian Sturdivant was taken into custody after a criminal complaint, unsealed on December 31, 2025, revealed he had been in the final stages of organising a brutal assault in support of ISIS.

Authorities say Sturdivant was plotting a knife-and-hammer attack on a grocery store and a fast-food outlet, aiming to kill multiple civilians before engaging law enforcement officers. The arrest was the result of a successful collaboration between federal and local agencies, preventing a potential tragedy. Attorney General Pamela Bondi praised the quick response, emphasising that the arrest saved lives and sent a strong message to would-be terrorists.

Planning for a Jihadist Attack

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sturdivant had been planning the attack for nearly a year and had already pledged allegiance to ISIS. Court documents revealed that he sent a loyalty oath to the terror group on December 19, 2025. Sturdivant had expressed a desire to die as a martyr while carrying out the mass-casualty assault. Investigators found detailed notes titled 'New Year's Attack 2026,' which outlined plans to stab up to 20 people and then target law enforcement officers responding to the scene.

FBI's Role in Foiling the Attack

The investigation began in 2022, when Sturdivant, still a juvenile, was flagged for communicating with an overseas ISIS contact. Although he was not charged at that time, he received psychological treatment. By December 2025, the FBI had intercepted multiple communications between Sturdivant and undercover agents posing as ISIS supporters. During these exchanges, he allegedly shared images of weapons and discussed attack strategies, including specific targets for the New Year's Eve assault.

On December 29, 2025, law enforcement searched Sturdivant’s home and discovered a range of weapons and tactical gear, including knives, hammers, gloves and a vest. These items, combined with his handwritten attack plans, confirmed his intent to carry out a devastating attack.

Facing Serious Charges

Sturdivant is currently in federal custody and has not entered a plea. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organisation. The investigation was part of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, which works alongside local police agencies to prevent domestic terrorism threats.

Averted Tragedy

The arrest of Christian Sturdivant underscores the importance of intelligence sharing and the vigilance required to detect and prevent terrorist plots before they come to fruition. FBI Director Kash Patel lauded the swift action taken by investigators and local law enforcement to stop the threat in its tracks, highlighting the growing challenge of identifying homegrown terrorists inspired by international groups like ISIS.

