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Who is Chirayu Rana? 'Little brown Indian' who filed sexual assault lawsuit against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini

A former JPMorgan employee, Chirayu Rana, has been identified in a lawsuit against executive Lorna Hajdini alleging harassment and abuse.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Who is Chirayu Rana? 'Little brown Indian' who filed sexual assault lawsuit against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini
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A former employee of JPMorgan Chase who filed a lawsuit against senior executive Lorna Hajdini has been identified as Chirayu Rana, according to reporting by The New York Post. The case, initially filed under anonymity using the name 'John Doe,' has drawn significant attention after new details emerged about both the claimant and the allegations.

Who is Chirayu Rana?

Chirayu Rana is a finance professional who previously worked at JPMorgan Chase before moving to the investment firm Bregal Sagemount, where he currently serves as a principal. He works in the investment sector focusing on areas such as software, digital infrastructure, healthcare technology, and financial services.

Rana is a graduate of Rutgers University and has built his career across several major financial institutions. His past experience includes roles at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Houlihan Lokey, TCG Capital Markets, and The Carlyle Group.

During his time at JPMorgan, reports indicate that he worked in the leveraged finance division, which handles large corporate transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, and buyouts. He was not in a direct reporting line under senior executive Lorna Hajdini, but worked within the same broader team structure.

Allegations Raised in the Complaint

The lawsuit included serious allegations of workplace misconduct, including claims of harassment, intimidation, and sexual abuse. The filing alleged that Rana was subjected to coercive behaviour and pressured in connection with his employment.

The complaint also contained claims involving drugging and forced sexual encounters. These allegations were widely reported but remain unproven and are currently under legal scrutiny.

Questions Raised After Internal Review

According to reports, an internal investigation conducted by JPMorgan Chase reportedly found no evidence supporting the allegations made in the complaint. The company has stated that the claims lack merit, though details of the investigation have not been publicly disclosed.

It was also reported that the complainant declined to fully participate in the internal review process, which limited the scope of available information for investigators.

Responses From Accused Executive

Hajdini has strongly rejected all allegations through her legal representatives. She has stated that she has never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with the individual involved and has denied ever being present at the location referenced in the complaint.

Her legal team has described the accusations as entirely false.

Company Position and Ongoing Developments

JPMorgan Chase has also issued a firm denial of the claims, stating that an internal review did not find supporting evidence. The company has not disclosed the identity of the complainant during the investigation process.

As the case continues to develop, attention remains on the conflicting accounts presented in the lawsuit and the findings of the internal inquiry. Legal proceedings are expected to determine the next steps in the matter.

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