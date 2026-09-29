Who is Chirantan CJ Desai? Why did Mark Zuckerberg's Meta choose him to lead AI platform?

Meta has appointed former MongoDB CEO Chirantan “CJ” Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, reporting directly to Mark Zuckerberg and leading the company’s efforts to expand its AI and software services for businesses.

Meta has appointed Indian-origin technology executive Chirantan “CJ” Desai as its Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, placing him in charge of a new business unit focused on artificial intelligence (AI), software and infrastructure for companies and developers.

Desai will report directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company announced on Monday. He joins Meta after serving as president and CEO of database software company MongoDB, a role he took up in November 2025.

“I am very excited to share that I’m joining Meta as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer to lead Meta’s enterprise efforts reporting to Mark Zuckerberg," Desai said in a statement. "This newly formed unit will focus on translating Meta’s AI leadership into transformative products for developers and businesses.”

Zuckerberg also welcomed the appointment.

“I’m excited about beginning this new chapter for Meta and looking forward to working closely with CJ.”

Who is Chirantan ‘CJ’ Desai?

Desai has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI and product development. He began his career at Oracle in 1995 after completing a master's degree in computer science and an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During his more than seven years at Oracle, he worked on the launch of the company's first cloud service.

He later held senior roles at Pivotal, Symantec and EMC. At EMC, he led the Emerging Technologies Division.

In 2016, Desai joined ServiceNow as chief product and engineering officer. He later became chief operating officer before moving into the role of president and COO. His responsibilities included product development, engineering, AI research, cloud infrastructure and customer success.

From Cloudflare and MongoDB to Meta

Desai joined Cloudflare as president of product and engineering in October 2024. In November 2025, he became president and CEO of MongoDB, succeeding Dev Ittycheria. His move to Meta comes less than a year after he took charge of MongoDB.

At Meta, he will lead the company's efforts to turn its AI models, software and computing infrastructure into products that businesses can use. His appointment also signals the importance Meta is placing on expanding beyond its consumer-focused services.

What is Meta Enterprise Platform?

Meta recently introduced its Enterprise Platform, describing it as a major new part of its business. The platform aims to give companies and developers access to Meta's AI models, agents and infrastructure for commercial use.

“Today we are starting the next major pillar of our business, Meta Enterprise Platform,” Zuckerberg said while announcing the initiative. The platform includes products such as Meta's Muse AI agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code.

These tools are intended to help businesses use AI for different tasks and develop applications using Meta's technology. Desai will oversee the development and expansion of these products.

“Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses,” Desai said.

Zuckerberg has pointed to Desai's experience across software, AI, infrastructure, business applications and security as valuable to the new division.

Desai’s education and work beyond technology

Desai earned a master's degree in computer science and an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He later received the university's Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award. He and his wife, Hina Desai, have supported education initiatives at the university, including scholarships and fellowships in computer science and business.

Desai has also spoken about the financial challenges he faced while studying and the support he received through a research assistantship. “I believe that education is the biggest income equaliser,” Desai said in an interview with the university's Siebel School of Computing and Data Science.

He also works as a guest lecturer at Stanford University.

Why Desai’s appointment matters for Meta

Meta has invested heavily in AI models, AI agents and computing infrastructure. The new enterprise division is aimed at turning those investments into services that businesses and developers can use. By placing Desai in charge of the unit and having him report directly to Zuckerberg, Meta has given the new business a direct link to its top leadership.

His experience in enterprise software and cloud services is expected to be central to the company's efforts to expand its business offerings.