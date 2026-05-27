Who is Chirag Patel? Indian-origin neurosurgeon suspended in UK over relationship with patient

Indian-origin neurosurgeon Chirag Patel has been suspended in the UK for eight months after a tribunal found he had a sexual relationship with a patient and prescribed addictive painkillers without recording them in medical files.

An Indian-origin neurosurgeon in the United Kingdom has been suspended from practising medicine for eight months after a medical tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct involving a former patient. The case centres around an inappropriate sexual relationship and the repeated prescription of highly addictive painkillers without maintaining proper medical records.

The doctor, Chirag Patel, worked as a consultant neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. According to findings presented before a misconduct tribunal, Patel engaged in a personal and later sexual relationship with a woman identified only as 'Patient A' after performing surgery on her for a spinal condition.

Relationship began after surgery

Reports stated that Patel treated the patient over several years and carried out three separate surgeries between February 2019 and December 2021. The relationship reportedly began shortly after the second operation in 2019 and continued for around six months, though the tribunal noted that the pair remained closely connected until early 2023.

During the proceedings, Patel admitted sending intimate photographs of himself to the patient. He also acknowledged prescribing controlled medicines, including opioid painkillers and diazepam, outside standard procedures.

The tribunal found that several prescriptions issued between May 2022 and January 2023 were not recorded in the patient’s official hospital documents, raising concerns over patient safety and professional ethics.

Claims of blackmail and threats

Patel defended his actions by claiming the patient threatened to expose their relationship if he stopped helping her. According to testimony cited in reports, the doctor said he feared losing the career he had worked hard to build.

He argued that the patient was no longer formally under his care when the personal relationship developed. However, the tribunal concluded that Patel abused his professional position and failed to maintain appropriate boundaries expected from a senior medical practitioner.

The General Medical Council’s legal representatives described the misconduct as “persistent” and said it reflected reckless disregard for medical standards and patient welfare.

Complaint led to investigation

The case came to light after the relationship reportedly deteriorated in 2023, prompting the woman to approach the police. Although no criminal charges were filed, the matter was referred to medical authorities for investigation.

Patel later self-reported himself to the General Medical Council. Meanwhile, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed that he is no longer employed by the organisation.

The tribunal’s ruling has sparked renewed debate in the UK medical community over professional conduct and accountability in doctor-patient relationships.