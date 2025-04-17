Apart from Deore, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan against possible deportation.

Chinmay Deore and three other international students have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the unlawful termination of their student immigration status. The students claim their immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was terminated without adequate notice or explanation. The lawsuit argues that this termination was unlawful and puts the students at risk of deportation.

Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, the students are seeking reinstatement of their status to allow them to continue their studies without facing detention or deportation.

Who is Chinmay Deore?

Chinmay Deore, a 21-year-old Indian student studying computer science at Wayne State University in Michigan, is among four international students suing the US government. They claim their student immigration status was revoked without adequate notice or explanation.

Apart from Deore, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan.

This development coincides with Trump's renewed criticism of Harvard University, where he has threatened to strip the institution of its federal funding and tax-exempt status due to its resistance to extensive government oversight.



Lawsuit against the Trump administration



The lawsuit names Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, and ICE Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch. The complaint also argued that none of these students have committed any crimes or violated immigration laws, yet their immigration status was terminated without explanation. Specifically, the students weren't involved in any on-campus protests related to political issues, and DHS failed to provide a meaningful explanation for terminating their F-1 student status.



The lawsuit seeks to reinstate the students' status, allowing them to complete their studies without risking detention and deportation. According to Ramis Wadood, staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan, such government actions have severe consequences, disrupting students' lives and potentially discouraging future international scholars from choosing Michigan or the US for their education.

